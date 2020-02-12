Network Implementation Services Market – Rise In The Adoption Of Advanced Technologies Such As Long-Term Evolution 

Network implementation is a crucial part of enterprise operations. Network implementation is the backbone of the network of any organization. For example, if an organization wants to use Wi-Fi service, the key necessity is of a network, over which the Wi-Fi service would be implemented and installed. Network implementation services enable customized implementation of services by examining the requirements of customers. Networks are implemented by covering all network components such as WAN optimizers, switches, routers, firewalls, load balancers, Wi-Fi, UTMs, servers, and storage and backup.. Networks are always implemented in such a way that they automatically permit the user to access the network anytime and from anywhere, by using tools such as VPN tunnels and remote connections.

The global network implementation services market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of start-ups and rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as long-term evolution (LTE). This is primarily owing to digitization across all regions. Additionally, increasing focus on developing an IT-efficient infrastructure is boosting the market. Furthermore, increase in the need to support a virtualized IT ecosystem is a major factor propelling the global network implementation services market. Increase in digitization and migration toward the cloud-based frame is fueling the demand for network implementation services across the world. Currently, rise in the demand for high network bandwidths from organizations is augmenting the network implementation services market. However, concerns regarding network standardization, data protection during network implementation, and smooth service migration coupled with rise in the number of hacking incidents are some of the major factors restraining the network implementation services market. Furthermore, high costs of advanced infrastructure to manage network implementation services can hamper the market. Increasing adoption of technologies such as 4G and 5G among large enterprises for better network implementation is projected to create new growth opportunities for the global network implementation services market in the near future.

The global network implementation services market can be segmented based on service, deployment, type, enterprise size, industry, and region. Based on service, the market can be classified into managed network implementation services and professional network implementation services. In terms of deployment, the market can be segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. In terms of type, the network implementation services market can be segmented into local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN). Based on enterprise size, the market can be categorized into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In terms of industry, the market can be divided into oil & gas; power utilities; banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); education; telecom; retail; health care; and others.