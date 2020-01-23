Network Functions Virtualization Market : Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Network Functions Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Functions Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.

Network functions virtualization is a network architecture concept that uses the technologies of IT virtualization to virtualize entire classes of network node functions into building blocks that may connect, or chain together, to create communication services.

The main driving factors for the Software Defined Networking Market are the increasing evolution and demand in mobility, the increased network complexity and varied traffic pattern, and the surge in demand for cloud service, data center consolidation, and server virtualization.

In 2017, the global Network Functions Virtualization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cisco Systems

HPE

Juniper Networks

Huawei

NEC

Pica8

Brocade Communications Systems

Ciena

Intel

Pluribus Networks

Big Switch Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunication service Providers

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Functions Virtualization are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.