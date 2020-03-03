Network Function Virtualization Market, [By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Businesses); By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based); By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Others); By Region]: Market Size and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Network Function Virtualization Market is anticipated to reach over USD 125 billion by 2026 according to new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the hardware segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The growing demand for mobile broadband services and increased demand for mobility has boosted the adoption of network function virtualization. The rising penetration of mobile devices and the increasing trend of BYOD further support the network function virtualization growth of this market. The rising adoption of virtualization, cloud, and big data analytics has fueled market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with advancements in the 5G network technology would accelerate the network function virtualization market growth of the network function virtualization market during the forecast period. Growing demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017 and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for mobility services and increasing demand for data center consolidation drive the network function virtualization market growth. The growing trend of BYOD, IoT, and big data analytics further increase the demand for Network Function Virtualization. The growing penetration of mobile devices and technological advancements further support network function virtualization market growth in the region. The growing demand for cloud services, and reducing telecom carrier costs further boost the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand from the developing countries of the region.

The key players in the network function virtualization market include Juniper Networks, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Big Switch Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., AT&T Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc., and Oracle Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaway

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Network Function Virtualization Market Insights

3.1. Network Function Virtualization – Industry snapshot

3.2. Network Function Virtualization – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Network Function Virtualization Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Network Function Virtualization – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Network Function Virtualization Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Network Function Virtualization Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Network Function Virtualization Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of the buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Network Function Virtualization Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Network Function Virtualization Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Network Function Virtualization Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Network Function Virtualization Market Size and Forecast by Component, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Hardware

4.3. Software

4.4. Services

5. Network Function Virtualization Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Large Enterprises

5.3. Small and Medium Businesses

6. Network Function Virtualization Market Size and Forecast by Deployment Model, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Cloud-Based

7. Network Function Virtualization Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Retail

7.5. IT and Telecom

7.6. Manufacturing

7.7. Others

8. Network Function Virtualization Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2018-2026

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. North America

8.2.1. US.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. India

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.6. Middle East & Africa

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Juniper Networks, Inc.

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Intel Corporation

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Big Switch Networks, Inc.

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. NEC Corporation

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. AT&T Inc

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Citrix Systems, Inc.

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

