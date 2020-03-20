Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

NEWs are an emerging class of precision-guided munitions that are derivatives of conventional GPS-guided weapons. These weapons can feature the capability of altering or updating their respective targeting coordinates during mid-flight.

Defense agencies are heavily investing in the development of extended-range missiles or beyond-visual-range-missiles as these missiles enable them to strike the enemies from miles away and enhance the survivability of battle troops. They are using booster rocket motor and ramjet sustainer motor to achieve such high range. In addition, these missiles are network enabled.

The introduction of AI in militaries is gaining popularity across the world. It uses inherent computing and decision-making capabilities to boost the ability of combat platforms to self-regulate, self-actuate, and self-control. The growing involvement of AI in the next-generation weapons is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the network enabled weapons (NEW) market during the projected period.

In 2018, the global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) development in United States, Europe and China.

