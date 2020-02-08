Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a storage device that provides hard disk drive capacity connected to the network. NAS storage devices can be used as multimedia devices that support universal plug and play (UPnP) and digital living network alliance (DLNA) protocols that offer ample number of applications such as gaming, data sharing, and live streaming over the network.

The key players covered in this study

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell EMC

Netapp Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company

Netgear Inc.

Synology Inc.

Buffalo Americas Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based subscription is expected to boost the market. High interoperability and flexibility of NAS devices are anticipated to fuel the market.

In 2017, the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote

On-Premises

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

