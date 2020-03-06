Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Global Market By Technology, Top Key Player, Demand, Region, Opportunities Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market – 2019
In 2018, the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Juniper Networks
IBM Corp
NEC Corp
Vmware
Aryaka Networks
Alcatel Lucent
Brocade Communications Systems
AT&T
Ciena Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS)
WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication
Manufacturing
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Transport and logistics
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points In Table Of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS)
1.4.3 WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Transport and logistics
1.5.8 Retail
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Size
2.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Juniper Networks
12.2.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corp
12.3.1 IBM Corp Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corp Revenue in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Corp Recent Development
12.4 NEC Corp
12.4.1 NEC Corp Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 NEC Corp Revenue in Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NEC Corp Recent Development
12.5 Vmware
12.5.1 Vmware Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Introduction
