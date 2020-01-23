Network Advisory Services Market: Rise In Demand For Managed Outsourced Services For IT Asset Management and Adoption of Modern IT Infrastructure Solutions

IT companies are adopting new technologies with new IT infrastructure for future need of businesses in order to overcome the lack of resources with knowledge of modern IT infrastructure. Network advisory services primarily examine and manage the existing network of a company in terms of its limitations and development opportunities. On the basis of examination, the foundation of IT infrastructure is created by the service provider to prepare the investment plans. Examination of IT infrastructure includes network infrastructure, network security, and supportability.

For network infrastructure development, asset inventory list, network topology diagram and documentation, and IP routings are provided by network advisory services. For improvement in network security, network advisory services inspect the existing security infrastructure components and risks in the networks. These services help to improve equipment lifecycle strategy and their maintenance. Enterprises face the risk of single point of failure, improper access control, and misconfigured devices which create issues in enterprise networks. IT Asset lifecycle can be improved with resources that have better IT asset knowledge which would help to provide quick solution on IT asset issues. In order to maintain good relationship with companies, vendors are providing 24×7 support to their customers to resolve issues associated with network and IT infrastructure.

The global network advisory services market is driven by rise in demand for managed outsourced services for IT asset management and adoption of modern IT infrastructure solutions. Additionally, network advisory service providers are expected to adopt new trend by providing complementary services to clients, such as networking services, IT professional services, and managed services in IT asset management and maintenance.

IT professional services include dedicated resources to manage customer network and IT infrastructure development of a company. Such complementary services can create opportunities for service providers to capture additional market share. Some of the network advisory service providers do not satisfy organizations requirement for modern IT infrastructure solutions, which can restrain the network advisory services market growth. Whereas, several service providers are mainly focused on customer satisfaction with service and solution offerings for IT infrastructures development.

