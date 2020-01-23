MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of ” Network Access Control Market Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports, Forecast 2027″.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the “ Network Access Control ” market by type, application, component, delivery model, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the market size of market segments with respect to the four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

In the modern world, technologies such as cloud and network virtualization are proactively adopted by many organizations due to increase in usage of IT enabled services. NAC technologies are widely used to offer grant or deny access to a particular network and allow user to access network from any location. NAC solutions are broadly used to ensure safety of network from BYOD threats, cyber threats and malware threats.

Moreover, network access solutions are adopted for developing safe and secure network infrastructure, in order to ensure business continuity. Although, network access solution is used to restrict data and it also features such as anti-threat applications like firewalls and spy-ware detection. Network access control solution also used to provide several applications on cloud and on-premises software which are designed to provide transparency to identify device on the particular network and its controlling access.

The main components of network access control are hardware, software, service. Network access control is classified into hardware platform and software platform. Hardware platform are implemented using Linux based network and software platform are used for the purpose of security access policies.

Network Access Control: Drivers and Challenges

Now-a-days, in most of the organizations network access control is implemented as software as a service which is based on cloud technology. In enterprise application, the trend towards software as a service has huge impact on network access control solutions market due to secure communication and also it lower down the total cost of software application. Cloud security solutions are gaining popularity in most of the organizations for addressing IT security issue such as threats and it also enables enterprises to get the benefits of network sentry without any initial investment.

The major restraints face by network access control market are huge initial investment in cloud deployment and establishing appropriate policies. The main reason for slow growth rate of network access control market is due to lack of comprehensive control to identify user access and guest access. SAP deployment platform is entitle with tremendous opportunities which will help to improve access range of NAC.

Network Access Control: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation on the basis of service:

Consulting

Installation

Support and Maintenance

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

Government and Defence.

Healthcare.

Retail.

Education system.

Energy and Power.

IT and Telecom.

Network Access Control: Key Players

Some of the key players in of Network Access Control market are: Cisco, Pulse secure, Macmon, Impulse, Extreme, Infoexpress, Forescout, Juniper network, portnox and Avaya.

Network Access Control: Regional Overview

Presently, North America region hold largest market share of network access control due to adoption of hardware and software solutions which helps to resolve network security challenges. These solutions provide wide range of functionality such as LAN driven security solutions.

The market of network access is witnessing high growth rate in the regions of Latin America and Asia Pacific due to high adoption of social media and cloud based technologies. IT infrastructure setup and maintenance cost is minimized due to implementation of cloud technologies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Network Access ControlSegments

Network Access Controlmarket Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Network Access ControlMarket Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Network Access ControlMarket Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Network Access ControlMarket Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Network Access Control, market includes development in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

