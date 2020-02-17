North America in Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth During 2017 – 2023

Growing incidences of peripheral nerve injuries, increasing cases of neurological disorders, growing aging population, and technological advancements in nerve repair and regeneration products are the key drivers for the market.

As per the findings of the research, the market for neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices was larger than the market for biomaterials. Internal devices form the larger part of the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices market. Within internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices, spinal cord stimulation devices generate the largest revenue in the market. In terms of application, neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries has been the largest application area of the nerve repair and regeneration market, followed by direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting and stem cell therapy.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for nerve repair and regeneration, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to the regional market. Increasing incidence of peripheral nerve injuries and presence of technological advanced products has been driving the growth of the North American market. In Europe, Germany has been the largest contributor to the nerve repair and regeneration market, followed by the U.K. and France. The market is expected to witness highest growth in Asia-Pacific, during 2017 – 2023, owing to increasing cases of neurological disorders and increasing geriatric population.

Some of the other key players in the nerve repair and regeneration market are Axogen, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Orthomed S.A.S., Stryker Corporation and Polyganics B.V.

