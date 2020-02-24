Nerve Ablation Devices Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2028

Nerves are the vital part of the body, responsible for carrying signals from different parts of the body to the brain. The nerves carry electrical signals that act on actions such as pain and other movements of the body. The nerve ablation devices are used to treat patient by minimally invasive procedures, where a microelectrode is inserted inside the patient to heat the nerve tissue. The nerve ablation devices help to provide relief to the patients suffering from pain in the back or neck, arthritic joints and others. The treatment through nerve ablation devices is done by the following procedure as the patient suffering from pain is monitor under x-ray to check the pain area, then the local anesthetic is provided, show that the treatment can be easily done in the pain area. The microelectrode is inserted at the area of pain, and low voltage radiofrequency current is applied to treat the targeted nerves. The electrical current applied helps to treat the only targeted nerve without disturbing the nearby nerves present within the treatment area. The nerve ablation devices are much more effective than any other treatment for nerve pain management, as the nerve ablation devices only target the nerve that are responsible for pain and need proper treatment to reduce the pain. The treatment last from 6 months to one year based on the level of pain.

Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The nerve ablation devices market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients suffering pain. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, NIH in recent year approx. 40 million adults are suffering from severe pain and approx. 25.3 million of adult’s population are suffering from pain every day for previous 3 months. Likewise, the number of patients being diagnosed for pain due to arthritics are 54.4 million, according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the U.S., which is consequently expected to boost the growth of the market for nerve ablation devices. However, the high cost of nerve ablation devices is the prime factor expected to hamper the growth of the nerve ablation devices market.

Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global nerve ablation devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and geography.

Based on product type, the global nerve ablation devices market is segmented as:

Microwave Nerve Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Devices

Thermosphere Nerve Ablation Devices

Based on application, the global nerve ablation devices market is segmented as:

Chronic Pain

Lower Back Pain

Others

Based on end users, the global nerve ablation devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Specialty Clinics

Others

Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Overview

The global market for nerve ablation devices market is estimated to be a growing market, as the industry players are coming with new innovative version of nerve ablation devices, to reduce the pain while inserting the microelectrodes and also looking for increase the treatment area which can be more accurate for targeted nerve for pain. The nerve ablation devices are more effective than any other pain management devices, as the treatment area is target in nerve ablation devices. Among end user hospitals hold the major market in all the region due to high present in the region with offering treatment are lower rate as compared to other centers under government subsidiary.

Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global nerve ablation devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to hold major share in the global nerve ablation devices market due to growing patient pool suffering from pain and improved medical system with reimbursement scenario. Latin America is expected to have slow growth as the awareness about nerve ablation devices is low as compared to other geographies. Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global market as the adoption of nerve ablation devices among patient and healthcare professionals has increased. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to have lucrative growth over the forecast period due to increasing patient pool suffering from pain and improving medical infrastructure. Middle East & Africa (MEA) show sluggish growth as the medical infrastructures are improving various countries along with increasing awareness among healthcare professional for using nerve ablation devices for pain management.

Nerve Ablation Devices Market: Key Players

The global market for nerve ablation devices market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global nerve ablation devices market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical (sub. of Abbott), AtriCure, Inc., AngioDynamics, Stryker, and Halyard Health, Inc., among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

