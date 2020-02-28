Neonatal Ventilator Market: Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals Look to Reduce Cost & Enhance Efficiency amid Complexity

An infant’s risk of dying is highest in the first 28 days of life and over 2.5 million children died in the very first month of life in 2017, states World Health Organization. In the past decade, the role of neonatal ventilation in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) has been evolving tremendously. Invasive ventilator, also necessary for underpinning neonates with lung disease, it has been implicated as one of the primary causes of inflammation and lung injury. As such, even the tiniest of the patients are now being supported through non-invasive ventilator using gentler forms of mechanical respiratory support. Accordingly, strategies are now more concentrated on how fast patients can be liberated from invasive support.

Almost after three decades after the emergence of the microprocessor, various developments in neonatal ventilator technology have led to improvements of neonatal ventilator—patient-triggered ventilation, new ventilation modes and Vt monitoring at the proximal airway.

Present-generation ventilators have emanated a new level of complexity to neonatal care which may pose risk to patients, including misapplication and misunderstanding by clinicians. Accordingly, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and clinics are vying to reduce cost and enhance efficiency. Ventilator manufacturers are heavily focusing on a few of the challenges linked with neonatal ventilation, including quick gas flow changes, smaller inspiratory volumes and safety against high airway pressures.

Neonatal Ventilator Market: Overview

The report offers a robust analysis on the neonatal ventilator market with qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report presents a lucid picture of the dynamics of the market, expanding to drivers, opportunities, trends and restraints. These factors become paramount and have great influence in the growth of the neonatal ventilator market. Further, the report includes the segmentation of the neonatal ventilator market to provide a holistic view.

The report starts with a comprehensive executive summary followed by market background section. The market background section delves into macro-economic factors and value chain analysis. The report also includes technological advancements and mergers and acquisition which have considerable impact in the growth of the neonatal ventilator market. The report also includes market structure analysis which sheds light on market share analysis of top players along with market presence analysis of players. The report also shows the technology roadmap of the market. The report includes investment feasibility matrix along with Product life cycle analysis. The report also encompasses scenario forecast and Porters’ Five force analysis.

The report on neonatal ventilator market is based on the demand-supply approach. The qualitative factors assessed in the course of estimation incorporate recurrence rate, treatment rates for neonatal ventilator. Further, validation of the information is done through primary sources, incorporating surveys, interviews, in-person interactions, opinion of seasoned analyst along with secondary sources encompassing trade journals, verified paid sources and resourceful databases.

The last section delves into the competitive landscape of the neonatal ventilator market with a competition dashboard, developments, benchmarking and deep dive. The section elucidates overview, product portfolio, sales footprint and strategy of leading players in the market.

Neonatal Ventilator Market: Competitive Landscape

