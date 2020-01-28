Neonatal Thermoregulation Market is Forecast to Cross at a CAGR of 7.08% by 2024

New York, February 04, 2018: Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Neonatal Thermoregulation MarketSize, By Modality (Open and Closed), By Product Type (Warmer, Neonatal Incubators, Neonatal Cooling Systems), By End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units), By Region, Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”
The Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the projected period. The companies operating in the neonatal monitoring systems market are developing upgraded and improved versions of products, thus ensuring safety and accuracy. This has induced various tire I and tire II manufacturers of neonatal infant care equipment to offer value added products in order to sustain themselves in the changing dynamics of the neonatal infant care equipment market. The North America region is generating major revenue comparing with other regions for Neonatal Thermoregulation Market across the world.
Global Neonatal Thermoregulation market is segregated on the basis of modality as open and closed. Based on product type, the global Neonatal Thermoregulation market is segmented in warmer, neonatal incubators, neonatal cooling systems. The report also bifurcates global Neonatal Thermoregulation market based on end user in hospitals, nursing homes, pediatric and neonatal intensive care units.
Global Neonatal Thermoregulation market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Neonatal Thermoregulation market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Fanem Ltda, GE Healthcare are among the major players in the global Neonatal Thermoregulation market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Neonatal Thermoregulation Market has been segmented as below:
Neonatal Thermoregulation Market, by Modality
- Open
- Closed
Neonatal Thermoregulation Market, by Product Type
- Warmer
- Neonatal Incubators
- Neonatal Cooling Systems
Neonatal Thermoregulation Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes
- Pediatric & Neonatal Cooling Systems
Neonatal Thermoregulation Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
The report covers:
- Global Neonatal Thermoregulation market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024.
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Neonatal Thermoregulation market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the Neonatal Thermoregulation market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report scope:
Global Neonatal Thermoregulation market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Neonatal Thermoregulation market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include GE Healthcare, Fanem Ltda, Natus Medical Incorporated, Atom Medical Corporation etc.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Increasing in number of birth rate
4.2.2. Development and advancements in technologies
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Limited number of pediatric clinics
- Neonatal Thermoregulation Market, By Modality
- Neonatal Thermoregulation Market, By Product Type
- Neonatal Thermoregulation Market, By End User
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
9.1. Fanem Ltda
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
9.1.3. Financial Overview
9.1.4. Recent Developments
9.2. GE Healthcare
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
9.2.3. Financial Overview
9.2.4. Recent Developments
9.3. Natus Medical Incorporated
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
9.3.3. Financial Overview
9.3.4. Recent Developments
9.4. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
9.4.1. Company Overview
9.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
9.4.3. Financial Overview
9.4.4. Recent Developments
9.5. Weyer GmbH
9.5.1. Company Overview
9.5.2. Product/Service Landscape
9.5.3. Financial Overview
9.5.4. Recent Developments
