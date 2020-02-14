Neonatal Intensive Care Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2024-end

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Neonatal Intensive Care Market Global Forecast by Products (Incubators, Ventilators, etc), Region & Companies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Neonatal Intensive Care Market is expected to reach over US$ 8 Billion landmark by the end of 2024. Most of the developed countries has neonatal intensive care unit in their hospitals or clinics or at the primary healthcare centers (PHC). Asian, Latin American and African countries governments are trying to build up NICU unit in their hospitals as they have faces high preterm mortality rate with respect to developed countries. Driving forces for neonatal intensive care market are rising number of preterm birth and technological advancement whereas lack of healthcare infrastructure and medical devices regulatory approval are hiding this market growth.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1784703

Neonatal intensive care unit is developed and specialized by medical staff that has infant care experience and neonatal medical devices to care for premature and sick newborn babies. Prematurity, respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis or infection, hypoglycemia, perinatal depression and maternal chorioamnionitis are some of the reasons for which new born baby can be admitted in the NICU.

Renub Research report titled “Neonatal Intensive Care Market Global Forecast by Products (Incubators, Ventilators, Resuscitators, Blood Pressure Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Capnographs, Phototherapy Equipment), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, ROW), Companies (Philips, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), C. R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical)” studies the global neonatal intensive care market and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges, market trends, key players and their projections for the future.

By Products – Market Segmentation

Global neonatal intensive care market has been segmented by products as incubators, ventilators, resuscitators, blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, capnographs and phototherapy equipment. Pulse oximeter is mainly used for monitoring oxygen saturation whereas capnographs is useful for monitoring of the concentration or partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the respiratory gases.

By Region – Market Segmentation

Neonatal intensive care market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Rest of the World. Europe and Asia Pacific have the highest growth rate in this market place. In the African regions, neonatal intensive care market is not growing despite there is lack of healthcare Infrastructure, shortage of trained staff and lack of neonatal care awareness.

All companies in this report has been covered with following view points

Company Overview

Company Strategy

Sales

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global neonatal intensive care market include Philips, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), C. R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical.

The report have been analyzed from 5 major viewpoints

Products

Regions

Company

Growth drivers

Challenges

Segmentation based on Products

Incubators

Ventilators

Resuscitators

Blood Pressure Monitor

Pulse Oximeter

Capnographs

Phototherapy Equipment

Others

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/neonatal-intensive-care-market-global-forecast-by-products-incubators-ventilators-etc-region-companies-report.html/toc

Segmentation based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Africa

Rest of the World

Companies Analysis

Philips

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

C. R. Bard

Teleflex Incorporated

Utah Medical

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/