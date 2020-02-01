Neodymium Magnet Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Neodymium Magnet Market

Industrial Forecast on Neodymium Magnet Market: The report comprises of a comprehensive analysis of the Neodymium Magnet Market on the global and regional basis. Global Neodymium Magnet Market is expected to register a strong CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2025. In addition, this report consists of the in-depth study of potential opportunities available in the market on a global level.

The Global Neodymium Magnet Market report provides a holistic view of the global market, which includes significant insights for business strategies. It includes a brief summary of the market, including the latest trends, market size and share, growth rate, revenue generation information, overall demand analysis, and forecasts. Furthermore, a detailed description of the strategic developments and segment analysis have been provided by the research analysts. The report determines the aggregate share market share held by the key industry participants and provides a profound view of the competitive landscape.

Neodymium Magnet is A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available.

Neodymium Magnet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic Neodymium Magnet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported Industrial Naphthalene.

The global Neodymium Magnet market was 2310 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3390 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Neodymium Magnet market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Neo

Ugimag

R.Audemars SA

NSSMC

TDK

Daido Steel

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hitachi Metals

Ta Tong Magnet

Galaxy Magnets

ZhongKeSanHuan

Ningbo Co-star

DEMGC

Beijing Jingci Magnet

Earth-Panda

Tianhe Magnets

Guangzhou Golden South

Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet

Ningbo Yunsheng

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bonding

Sintering

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Electro-acoustic Field

Electronic Appliances Field

Mechanical Equipment Field

Others

Global Neodymium Magnet Market Forecast, 2019-2025:

The industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Neodymium Magnet Market report.

Key Insights:

Complete in-depth analysis of the Neodymium Magnet

Important changes in market dynamics.

Segmentation analysis of the market.

Emerging segments and regional markets.

Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.

Assessment of niche industry players.

Market share analysis.

Key strategies of major players.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing viewpoint of the market with the on-going trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

The market flow which basically considers the factors inducing the present market scenario alongside development prospects of the market in the years to come.

Neodymium Magnet Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research including the effect of the market aspects.

Competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the market.

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Neodymium Magnet market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also details country-level aspects on the basis of each segment and provides estimates based on market size. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and lucrative opportunities of the market.

