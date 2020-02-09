Nematicide Market At Steady CAGR of 3.3% During the Forecast Period from 2017 to 2025

Numerous harmful effects are caused by nematodes to roots of crops and other plants, consequently hampering their growth. This may cause farmers to bear large financial losses, thus requiring implementation of specific ways to control such effects. These consequences have led towards increasing implementation of the nematicides to get rid of the nematode worms, thereby driving extensive growth in the global nematicide market.

In the last few years, widespread urbanization and industrialization have decreased the availability of fertile lands, which has caused nematodes to thrive in these conditions. This had led to a rapid uptake of the nematicides by farmers and agriculturists all over the globe, which also is propelling the market extensively. Moreover, numerous industrial applications of these chemical products exist, consequently expanding the global nematicide market’s reach.

With a rising population, a brisk surge in demand of quality foodstuffs has been occurring in recent times. This has caused farmers to use nematicides, pesticides, fertilizers, and other such substances to ensure that quality crops are grown, thus improving the chances of receiving a good yield.

As per expert analysts, the global nematicide market is foretold to register revenue valuation of US26.99 mn by 2025, which is a decent increase from an initial valuation of US5.01 mn clocked in 2016. This growth is prophesized to occur at a steady CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Fruits & Vegetables Exists as Winning Segment Owing to Rising Demand of Commodities

The global nematicide market is mainly segregated into numerous segments under three criteria – product type, crop type, and regional spread. Under product type, the market consists of the following segments: fumigant, organophosphate, and carbanate. Whereas, under crop type, oilseeds and pulses, cereals and grains, and fruits and vegetables, are prime segments present in the global nematicide market.

Under product type, fumigants are utilized on a large-scale basis, thereby constituting as a leading segment. However, the carbamate segment holds minimum share in the market compared to the other categories under the product type criteria in the global nematicide market. Moreover, the organophosphate segment too is expected to grow with leaps and bounds in the near future.

From the perspective of crop type, fruits and vegetables hold the biggest share in the global nematicide market. This is mainly due to the fact that fruits and vegetables have a high chance of getting infested with nematodes, and other similar organisms. Moreover, an increase in demand for quality fruits and vegetables also is a key factor attracting extensive revenue in the market in the sector.

