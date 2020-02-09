Neisseriaceae Infections Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2020

Bacteria represent the essential class of micro-organisms that play a crucial role in the development of infection of any disease to human being and animal. Bacteria are divided into two types on the basis of gram staining test, namely; gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. Neisseria is one of the most important genera of bacteria which form colonies on mucosal surfaces of various animals. Neisseria consists of 11 species, out of which, two are pathogenic and others are harmless. These belong to gram negative class of bacteria, since these species show negative response to gram test.

The Neisseriaceae Infections Market is segmented on the basis of various bacteria that belongs to the class and diseases associated with them, such as, Acinetobacter, Kingella, Neisseria, Moraxella and Oligella. Neisseria contains bacteria such as N. meningitidis, N. gonorrhoeae, N. sicca, N. flava, N. elongata, N. cinerea and others. Out of which, N. gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea and N. meningitidis causes septicemia and meningitis. Moraxella catarrhalis causes sinusitis, otitis, and pneumonia in adults.

Kingella kingae causes CNS, urinary and respiratory infections. Moreover, it is segmented on the basis of antibacterial drugs, such as, B-lactum antibiotics (Penicillin), clavulanic acid (Augmentin), aminoglycosides (Streptomycin), glycopeptides (Vancomycin), polypeptides (Bacitracin), rifamycins (Rifampicin), chloramphenicol, tetracycline and many others. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). At present, North America and Europe are the most prominent markets, owing to growing prevalence of various Neisseriaceae infections and associated disease. However, Asia-Pacific and some countries in RoW region are expected to show lucrative growth in the upcoming period, owing to rapidly growing prevalence and awareness about the diseases caused due to Neisseriaceae and their chronic effects.

The market is expected to show a steady growth during the forecast period from 2014 – 2020. This growth is expected to be driven by many factors, such as, increasing prevalence of Neisseriaceae infections and extensive R&D practices ongoing globally. In addition, rising prevalence of infection diseases is the most important factor that drives the growth of the market to a higher end.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 300,000 new cases of gonorrhea were reported in the U.S. in 2012, an increase of around 4% compared to 2011. Thus, such rising prevalence of infections is an important growth driver of the market. Further, due to extensive R&D practices, number of drugs and formulations are on the way to enter in the market during the forecast period 2014 – 2020. Some of the important pipeline products include AXD0914, Cribrostatin-6, SM-295291 and SM-369926 amongst numerous others. Additionally, due to increased incidences of homosexuality and bisexuality, the threat of gonorrhea has also increased. These factors are supported by rising awareness about the infections and diseases and increasing medical expenditure. Owing to these, the market is expected to grow at steady rate. On the other hand, factors such as government austerity, high cost of treatment and R&D, and ignorance towards the symptoms may hamper the growth of the market to certain extent.

Some of the major players engaged in R&D and commercialization of the products in the market include Basilea Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Adenium Biotech ApS, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Aphios Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., GSK plc, Theravance, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc. amongst many others.

