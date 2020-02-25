Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2022

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the negative pressure wound therapy market by product (conventional NPWT and single-use NPWT) and by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and home healthcare). This report also presents a detailed analysis of the market’s growth in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The incidences of acute and chronic wounds caused by burns and venous and diabetic ulcers are increasing steadily. Burns are largely responsible for more than 200,000 deaths annually, primarily in low and middle-income countries. The market study identifies the rising prevalence of acute and chronic wounds to be one of the primary growth factors for the negative pressure wound therapy market. Developed countries such as US witness high prevalence of burn injuries, that pressurize the patients, healthcare professionals, and the healthcare system. In the US, large number of individuals are affected by chronic wounds. Also, diabetic ulcers result in large volume of foot and leg amputations, with venous ulceration being the commonly occurring leg ulceration. Consequently, the rising incidences of acute wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds such as abrasions, punctures, lacerations, and incisions and chronic wounds such as venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers, drive the demand for pressure ulcer treatments while supplementing the growth of the wound vac dressing market.

Our market analysts estimate that the market will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to 8% by 2022.

The increased number of NPWTs acquired through leasing or renting is the latest trend that drives the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market. NPWT devices are capital-intensive in nature owing to their high cost. Consumers also need to bear additional cost for disposables such as dressings and canisters used in NPWT. The high cost of wound vac care devices results in small and medium hospitals leasing these devices through lease-to-own agreements, daily rentals, hourly rentals, or exchanges. Consequently, several end-users are offering technologically advanced NPWT devices at minimal capital investments.

Companies covered

The negative pressure wound therapy market appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of numerous vendors. This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the companies in this marketspace and the products they offer. Analyzing the market’s competitive landscape, the report also suggests strategies the companies can follow and recommends areas they should focus on to sustain their revenue shares in the negative pressure wound therapy market.

This industry research report provides an analysis of the various companies in this market including –

• Acelity

• Cardinal Health

• ConvaTec

• Mölnlycke Health Care (subsidiary of Investor AB)

• PAUL HARTMANN

• Smith & Nephew

Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the negative pressure wound therapy market

• Hospitals and clinics

• ASCs

• Home healthcare

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the negative pressure wound therapy market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the wound vac dressing market throughout the forecast period. This region is witnessing high prevalence of acute wounds and chronic wounds that drives the adoption of NPWT devices. Also, the advanced healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare expenditure will drive the growth of the negative wound pressure therapy market in this region.

