Negative CO2 Cement Market to Reflect Steadfast Expansion During 2022

“Report Scope:

The scope of this report covers various types of products available in the global market for negative CO2 cement and their potential application across various industries and sectors. The market is segmented by type into magnesium oxide-based cement, iron oxide-based cement, fly ash-based cement, high activation grinding based cement, geopolymer cement and calcium carbonate cement. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each type, application segment and regional market with an estimated value derived from manufacturers total revenues.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the total market opportunity and analysis of the technology by type, the growth drivers and the global regulatory frameworks for the nascent negative CO2 cement

– Growth prospects and market based projections for the technologies fueling the negative CO2 market including cements formulated with magnesium oxide, iron oxide, fly ash, high activation grinding, geopolymer and calcium carbonate

– An estimate of the market performance from 2017 to 2023 applications such as residential, commercial, industrial, marine infrastructure and others

– Commentary on the market provided by Geopolymer Solutions, LLC and IronKast Technologies”

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Note from the Editor

Chapter 2 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Roadmap of Negative CO2 Cement Market

Investment Analysis

What the Industry is Saying

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 3 Industry Overview and Market Estimates

Negative CO2 Cement: Concept Overview

Regulatory Framework

China

India

European Union

U.S.

Market Estimates and Growth Prospects

Types of Negative CO2 Cement

Magnesium Oxide-Based Cement

Iron Oxide-Based Cement

Fly Ash-Based Cement

Continue…

