Needle-Free Injection Systems Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, And Recommendations

The global needle-free injection systems market will experience extensive growth in the coming years due to the rising demand for self-injection devices and emerging biological therapies. The vendors of these systems offer fillable and prefilled needle-free injectors in the market, of which prefilled needle-free injectors constitute the larger share. The increasing demand for low-cost self-injection devices by patients and healthcare providers and rising focus on compliance with needle safety regulations to avoid needlestick injuries are some of the factors that have led to an increase in the use of prefilled needle-free injectors.

Needle-free injection systems are generally penetrated via intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intradermal routes. These injectors find their application in oncology, insulin delivery, vaccine delivery, pain management, and others. Needle-free injectors finds largest application in vaccine delivery, mainly because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Insulin delivery application has also witnessed significant growth with the use of needle-free injection systems by the increasing patient base suffering from diabetes.

Most of the biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, anticoagulants, and vaccines, are large molecules that need to be administered parenterally to achieve the desired therapeutic effects. The demand for injectable biologic therapies is increasing, since many peptides break down quickly in the stomach, no longer remaining useful for the treatment. Also, various biologic drugs and vaccines are required to be injected directly into the bloodstream. Additionally, the introduction of biosimilars is expected to increase the use of injectables for self-administration; hence, emerging biologic therapies are expected to fuel the growth of the needle-free injection systems market.

North America holds the largest share in the global needle-free injection systems market because of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, and rising geriatric population. Europe is expected to register the fastest growth because of increasing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases, and government initiatives to provide better healthcare facilities. The various initiatives taken by the European Commission to improve the healthcare system in the region would also foster the growth of the auto-injectors market. The European Commission, with its program named Horizon 2020 (2014–2020), plans to invest $8.82 billion (EUR7.5 billion) in research to improve the European healthcare system.

Some of the key players in the needle-free injection systems industry include Endo International PLC, Antares Pharma Inc., Medical International Technology Inc., PharmaJet, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., National Medical Products Inc., INJEX Pharma AG, Valeritas Holdings Inc., Crossject SA, PenJet Corporation, and European Pharma Group.

With respect to strategic developments, various new product launches and approvals have been taken in the needle-free injection systems market.

In March 2017, PharmaJet announced its partnership with Serum Institute of India to commercialize needle-free delivery of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine using the Stratis 0.5 mL needle-free injection system.

