Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market 2019 Research Methodology Of Top Key Players & Segmentation – 2019

Needle free injection technology (NFIT)is an extremely broad concept which include a wide range of drug delivery systems that drive drugs through the skin using any of the forces as Lorentz, Shock waves, pressure by gas or electrophoresis which propels the drug through the skin, virtually nullifying the use of hypodermic needle. This technology is not only touted to be beneficial for the pharma industry but developing world too find it highly useful in mass immunization programmes, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other complications including those arising due to multiple use of single needle.

Needle-based Injections continue to be the primary option for the delivering large molecule drugs which would break down in the gastrointestinal tract if consumed orally. Despite their common use, needles have several drawbacks including but not limited to needle stick injuries, patient non-compliance and needle phobia. Furthermore, needles can be a source of disease transmission, particularly when they are re-used and used incorrectly.

This report focuses on the global Needle-Free Drug Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Needle-Free Drug Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Valeritas

PharmaJet

3M

Akra Dermojet

Consort Medical

PenJet

BD

Med Immune

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Jet injectors

Transdermal drug delivery systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Insulin delivery

Vaccination

Pain management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Jet injectors

1.4.3 Transdermal drug delivery systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Insulin delivery

1.5.3 Vaccination

1.5.4 Pain management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size

2.2 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Needle-Free Drug Delivery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Endo Pharmaceuticals

12.1.1 Endo Pharmaceuticals Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Introduction

12.1.4 Endo Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Needle-Free Drug Delivery Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Endo Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.2 Antares Pharma

12.2.1 Antares Pharma Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Introduction

12.2.4 Antares Pharma Revenue in Needle-Free Drug Delivery Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Antares Pharma Recent Development

12.3 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

12.3.1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Introduction

12.3.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Needle-Free Drug Delivery Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.4 Valeritas

12.4.1 Valeritas Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Introduction

12.4.4 Valeritas Revenue in Needle-Free Drug Delivery Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Valeritas Recent Development

12.5 PharmaJet

12.5.1 PharmaJet Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Introduction

12.5.4 PharmaJet Revenue in Needle-Free Drug Delivery Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 PharmaJet Recent Development

12.6 3M

12.6.1 3M Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Needle-Free Drug Delivery Introduction

Continued …

