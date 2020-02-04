Nebulizers Market Will be Worth INR 4,703.4 million by 2023

Due to rising levels of pollution, respiratory disorders are on the rise in India. This has bolstered the demand for nebulizers significantly in the said country. Soaring rate of growth in the incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cystic fibrosis, and asthma is forecasted to impact the adoption of nebulizers amongst many of the Indian citizens in the years to come. With the rising number of market participants, the Indian nebulizers market is witnessing an intense competition thereby making the market highly fragmented.

A few of the important market participants in the said market are DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Becton Dickinson & Company, Omron Healthcare, Bhasin Sons Private Ltd., Respirotech Med Solutions Pvt Ltd., Philips Healthcare, PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc., CareFusion, Medicare Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Agilent Technologies.

The nebulizers market in India is forecasted to expand at a robust CAGR of 25.80% over the period of forecast from 2015 to 2023.

North India to Remain at the Forefront over the Period of Forecast

The Indian market for nebulizers has been researched on the basis of its performance in the north zone, south zone, west zone, east zone, and central zone. In the year 2014, north zone has emerged as the clear market leader with a whopping market share of 35.10%.

Nebulizers are also experiencing a high demand in the eastern part of India. In accordance with the department of environment in West Bengal, around 70% of the people in Kolkata are affected with one form or the other of respiratory conditions, due to immense environmental pollution. As the levels of pollution continue to rise, the prevalence of various respiratory diseases in this zone is anticipated to experience a substantial increase in the near future thereby boosting the demand for nebulizers.

Rising Incidences of Acute Respiratory Diseases to Encourage Market Growth

In a recent research by the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been revealed that deaths due to various lung disorders in India are on a rise. Around 142 deaths in every 100,000 deaths take place owing to some or the other form of lung disorder. This has propelled India straight to the number 1 position in the world when it comes to deaths owing to lung diseases.

The soaring prevalence of acute respiratory diseases that result in cystic fibroses has chiefly, chronic pulmonary diseases, and asthma are driving the market for India nebulizers. Nebulizers have been very effective in the treatment of these above-mentioned medical conditions and as such growth in these medical conditions have further effectively led to the progress of the nebulizers market in India.

Another factor which is responsible for the progress in India nebulizers market is the increase in levels of pollution across the country. Different types of pollutions like air pollution and vehicular pollution together with expanding population has resulted in the extensive prevalence of acute respiratory diseases. This, in turn, has resulted in the rise of demand for nebulizers across the country.

The information shared that ahs been in this review is based on a TMR report titled, “Nebulizers Market (Product Type (Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizers, and Nebulizer Kits) – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Volume and Forecast 2015 – 2023”