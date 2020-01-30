Near IR Camera Market Outlook and Company Analysis – Global Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Near IR Camera Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Near-infrared light is one kind of electromagnetic waves in the range of visible and infrared light which cannot be perceived by human eyes. Near IR Cameras were developed on the basis of this, they refer to cameras with NIR sensors. Compared with DSC, Near Infrared Industry Camera has stable and reliable performance, is easy to install. Because of its Compact, rugged structural features, Near NIR Camera is difficult to damage. Thus, it can be used in poor environment and continue working for a long time. Near Infrared Cameras shutter time is very short, it can capture high-speed moving objects. Industrial camera can shoot ten to hundreds of pictures per second, while an ordinary camera can only take 2-3 images, there is a large difference between them. Output of Near-Infrared Camera is raw data, which has relatively wide spectral range, and is more suitable for high-quality image processing algorithms, such as machine vision applications, while ordinary camera image, which is only suitable for the spectral range of human vision, and after jpeg compression, image quality is poor, is not conducive to analysis and processing. Owing to the excellent performance of NIR Camera, it has been widely used in many fields, such as detection, transportation, and scientific medical.

Because of its high performance, the price of CCD camera will still a little expensive than CMOS cameras.

From the view of region, USA and Europe are the main consumer because of their advanced industrial basis. But for the next few years, China and other Asia countries will the fastest growing region because the market is not saturated.

From the view of downstream driving, industrial and detection will still be the hot fields, especially in the life science field.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Near IR Camera market is valued at 680 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Near IR Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Near IR Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JAI

FLIR Systems

Allied Vision Technologies

IDS Imaging Development Systems

Basler

HORIBA Scientific

Lumenera

QImaging

Xenics

Photonfocus

Infrared Cameras Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CCD

CMOS

Others

Segment by Application

Industry

Measurement andDetection

Others

