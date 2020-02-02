Near IR Camera Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Near IR Camera Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Near-infrared light is one kind of electromagnetic waves in the range of visible and infrared light which cannot be perceived by human eyes. Near IR Cameras were developed on the basis of this, they refer to cameras with NIR sensors. Compared with DSC, Near Infrared Industry Camera has stable and reliable performance, is easy to install. Because of its Compact, rugged structural features, Near NIR Camera is difficult to damage. Thus, it can be used in poor environment and continue working for a long time. Near Infrared Cameras shutter time is very short, it can capture high-speed moving objects. Industrial camera can shoot ten to hundreds of pictures per second, while an ordinary camera can only take 2-3 images, there is a large difference between them. Output of Near-Infrared Camera is raw data, which has relatively wide spectral range, and is more suitable for high-quality image processing algorithms, such as machine vision applications, while ordinary camera image, which is only suitable for the spectral range of human vision, and after jpeg compression, image quality is poor, is not conducive to analysis and processing. Owing to the excellent performance of NIR Camera, it has been widely used in many fields, such as detection, transportation, and scientific medical.

Scope of the Report:

Because of its high performance, the price of CCD camera will still a little expensive than CMOS cameras.

From the view of region, USA and Europe are the main consumer because of their advanced industrial basis. But for the next few years, China and other Asia countries will the fastest growing region because the market is not saturated.

From the view of downstream driving, industrial and detection will still be the hot fields, especially in the life science field.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Near IR Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Near IR Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JAI

FLIR Systems

Allied Vision Technologies

IDS Imaging Development Systems

Basler

HORIBA Scientific

Lumenera

QImaging

Xenics

Photonfocus

Infrared Cameras Inc

Market Segment by Type, covers

CCD

CMOS

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industry

Measurement andDetection

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Near IR Camera product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Near IR Camera, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Near IR Camera in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Near IR Camera competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Near IR Camera breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Near IR Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Near IR Camera sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

