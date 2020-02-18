NEAR FIELD COMMUNICATION (NFC) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Near Field Communication (NFC) Market 2018 Top Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024 ”.

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Near Field Communication (NFC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Near Field Communication (NFC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Growing popularity of mobile devices and the increasing number of online consumers is expected to drive the demand for m-commerce. The near field communication technology is extensively used in pay terminals using mobile devices.

The near field communication cover is considered as an accessory for converting smartphones into NFC-enabled smartphones. The technology is yet to be deployed in the emerging regions and has penetrated in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The flexibility of the product for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to lead the growth.

The global Near Field Communication (NFC) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Gemalto

Sony

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Huawei Technologies

Mediatek

DeviceFidelity

Visa

Broadcom

Toshiba

Samsung

Identive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

NFC enabled Mobile sim

NFC cover

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Payment

Transportation

Booking

Data Sharing

Service

Access Control

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.2 Classification of Near Field Communication (NFC) by Types

1.2.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 NFC enabled Mobile sim

1.2.4 NFC cover

1.3 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Payment

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Booking

1.3.5 Data Sharing

1.3.6 Service

1.3.7 Access Control

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Near Field Communication (NFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Near Field Communication (NFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Near Field Communication (NFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Near Field Communication (NFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Near Field Communication (NFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Near Field Communication (NFC) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NXP Semiconductors

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Infineon Technologies

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Infineon Technologies Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Gemalto

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gemalto Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sony

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sony Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 STMicroelectronics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 STMicroelectronics Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Texas Instruments

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Texas Instruments Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Huawei Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Huawei Technologies Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

