Near Field Communication (NFC) Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Near Field Communication (NFC) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Near Field Communication (NFC) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market, analyzes and researches the Near Field Communication (NFC) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

NXP Semiconductors

Sony

Broadcom

STMicroelectronics

MediaTek

Renesas Electronics

Gemalto

Inside Secure

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instruments

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Card Emulation

P2P Mode

Market segment by Application, Near Field Communication (NFC) can be split into

Transportation

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Banking & Finance

Other

Table of Contents

Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Overview

1.1.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market by Type

1.3.1 Card Emulation

1.3.2 P2P Mode

1.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Transportation

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Medical & Healthcare

1.4.4 Banking & Finance

1.4.5 Other

2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 NXP Semiconductors

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Sony

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Broadcom

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 STMicroelectronics

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 MediaTek

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Renesas Electronics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Gemalto

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Inside Secure

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Samsung Electronics

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Texas Instruments

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Near Field Communication (NFC) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Near Field Communication (NFC)

Continued….

