Navigation Satellite System Market 2019 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market, By Application (Agriculture, Aviation, Location-Based Services, Maritime, Time & Synchronization), By Technology (Global Constellations, Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)— Forecast till 2023

Navigation Satellite System Market – Overview

Navigation Satellite System or satnav is a system which makes use of artificial satellites to provide autonomous geospatial positioning, provides information regarding local time to high precision and assist in time synchronization. Satellite navigation can determine a specific location with high precision with the help of transmitted time signals and electronic receivers. Minimum four satellites are required to accurately locate the position. The electronic receiver analyses the time and the distance from each satellites to reach user’s receiver antenna. Navigation satellite system uses series of satellites placed in specific orbits around the earth to figure out receiver’s location by transmitting orbital and timing information. Two global navigation satellite systems which are currently in operation are United States’ Global Positioning System (GPS) and the Russian Federation’s Global Orbiting Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS). Europe’s Galileo and China’s Compass is still in development stage and is expected to complete in 2019 and 2020 respectively. United States’ Global Positioning System (GPS) is composed of 24 satellites. The system provides critical competencies to military, civil and commercial users worldwide and is freely available to anyone with GPS receiver. Global Orbiting Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) operated by the Russian Aerospace Defence Forces also consist of 24 satellites.

The key driving factor for navigation satellite system is advancement in technology and increasing interest in positioning techniques based on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) such as Global Positioning System (GPS), cellular network infrastructure and integration of the two technologies for applications such as Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), tracking systems and others. Factors such as high cost, lack of awareness towards GNSS technology, and signal connectivity hinders the growth of the market.

Segmentation

Segmentation by application: Agriculture, Aviation, Location-Based Services (LBS), Maritime, Road, Rail, Surveying and Timing and Synchronization.

Segmentation by technology: Global constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS).Global constellations is further bifurcated into GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems is further bifurcated into EGNOS, WAAS , GAGAN and MSAS.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Major Key Players

The prominent players in the Navigation Satellite System Market are – Rockwell Collins (US), Qualcomm Technologies International Ltd. (US), AgJunction, Inc. (US), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), Furuno Electric Co Ltd. (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), Raytheon Company (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (US), Rockwell Collins (US), and TomTom NV (Netherlands) among others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global navigation satellite system market.

Industry News

June 2019, India to have own GPS-like satellite navigation system.

India is expected to launch its own satellite navigation system on the lines of GPS by the US, GLONASS by Russia, European Union’s Galileo and China’s BNS, with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) so as to tender to invite companies, including start-ups, to commercially manufacture NavIC chips.

May 2019, IAI, Honeywell to Market Jointly Produced Turnkey GPS Anti-Jam Navigation System.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Honeywell signed an agreement to jointly develop turnkey GPS Anti-Jam navigation system. These system integrates IAI’s GPS Anti-Jam system with Honeywell’s navigation products, as a subsystem or as an embedded solution.

June 18, Sygic Launches “Predictive Routing” for its GPS Navigation App.

Slovakia based Sygic, the leading global provider of GPS navigation launched a “Predictive Routing” feature for its app. These feature is expected to forecast traffic based on data collected during a two-year period, enabling users to follow the most efficient routes to get to their destinations.

June 18, Russia launches Glonass-M navigation satellite.

Russia launched a Glonass-M positioning satellite using a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, which is expected to provide real-time positioning data for surface, sea and airborne objects around the globe, at an accuracy reportedly on par with the U.S. Global Positioning System.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of navigation satellite system market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of large number of key players. Asia Pacific is expected to grow in this market, especially China is in the process of expanding its regional BDS navigation system into the global BDS navigation system by 2020.

