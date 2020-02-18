Naval Vessel MRO 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

“Naval Vessel MRO Market”

Naval vessels are differentiated from civilian ships by their design and purpose. Such ships are damage resilient and armed. Naval vessels MRO is crucial for sustaining and extending the life of a vessel. It comprises maintenance, overhauls, routine checks, inspections, repairs, and modifications carried out on a vessel and their components. MRO services assure the safety and airworthiness of naval vessels.

At present, the market of Naval Vessel MRO is concentrated in the coastal countries and regions. North America, Europe and Asia – Pacific are the main regions. North America is the largest area in the world, which occupied about 35.70% in 2016. The second large area is Asia – Pacific, accounting for 31.68%.

The global leading players in this market are BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, URS Corporation, Saab and Elbit Systems. The top 5 players occupied about half of the market.

The Naval Vessel MRO split to three segments by vessel type: Surface Warship, Submarines and Support vessels. Surface Warship dominated the market with a market share of 57.50% in 2016.

In 2018, the global Naval Vessel MRO market size was 8300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Naval Vessel MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Naval Vessel MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

URS Corporation

Saab

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine MRO

Dry Dock MRO

Regular Maintenance MRO

Component MRO

Market segment by Application, split into

Surface Warship

Submarines

Support Vessels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Naval Vessel MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Naval Vessel MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

