Nav1.7 Voltage-Gated Sodium Channel Inhibitors Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors are the drug candidates that target the sodium channels Nav1.7 and have been significant in pain management. The sodium channels Nav1.7 receptors are generally found in two types of neurons: nociceptive pain neurons, such as trigeminal neurons and dorsal root ganglion; and sympathetic ganglion neurons which form a part of the autonomic (involuntary) nervous system.

These receptors play an important role in generation and conduction of action potential. The sodium channels Nav1.7 is generally encoded by SCN9A gene. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is developing VY-NAV01 as a Nav1.7-voltage-gated-sodium-channel-inhibitor for the treatment of severe and chronic pain. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. is in the process of developing DSP-2230 as a Nav1.7 and Nav1.8 voltage-gated-sodium-channel-inhibitor for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Some of the companies having the pipeline of Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors include Xenon Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, SiteOne Therapeutics Inc., Icagen Inc. and others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

