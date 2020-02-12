Natural Sweeteners Market – Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017 – 2026

The natural sweeteners market is expected to register significant growth during 2017-2026. The market is expected to register a 4.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2026. The global natural sweeteners market is also expected to clock 39,091.7 mn in revenues by 2026 end.

Moreover, companies are investing more funds in R&D to further test the viabilities of various natural sweeteners. A prime example of this might be sugar-stevia based soft drink launched by Coca-Cola recently. The product was launched US, Europe and South America. This expansion of natural sweeteners can be restricted by substitutes to natural sugar, which are also being launched simultaneously. However, large variety of natural sweeteners including vacon root, date syrup, coconut sugar, brown rice syrup, Palmyra jiggery, etc are still available in large quantities.

High Intensity Natural Sweeteners to Emerge as the Top-Selling Product

In the global natural sweeteners market, high-intensity flavours are expected to emerge as the largest selling products during the forecast period. By 2026, high intensity natural sweeteners are expected to churn revenues up to US$ 21,800 mn. These natural sweeteners are growing in demand due to their usage in dietary foods among increasingly health conscious consumers. Steviol glycosides are also increasingly being used as natural high intensity sweeteners followed by monk fruit sugar.

Food and Beverages Industry Expected to Emerge as the Largest User of Natural Sweeteners

The food and beverages industry is expected to become the largest purchaser of natural sweeteners during the forecast period. The industry is expected to post more than $27,900 million in revenue by 2026. The industry is expected to increase its demand for stevia and erythritol from the natural sweeteners market. Growing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, changing lifestyle and other health concerns are expected to drive the demand for natural sweeteners market during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry is steadily moving towards natural low-calorie sweeteners.

Natural Sweeteners market Finds Largest Application in Bakery Goods between 2017 and 2026

Natural sweeteners market is witnessing many dynamic trends in the market. Increasingly, the natural sweeteners products find the largest application in bakery goods segment. By the end of 2026, bakery goods are expected to post revenues above US$8,100 million. Recent attention towards obesity is expected to drive demand for natural sweeteners market in the bakery goods segment. A key ingredient used in the bakery goods is sucrose, which is expected to be substituted by natural sweeteners during the forecast period. This is expected to come with its own set of challenges as even high intensity natural sweeteners do not perfectly compliment the flavour and taste required by bakery products.

APEJ or Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global natural sweeteners market during the forecast period.

The regional market is expected to surpass US$13,100 million in revenue by 2026. The traditional demand for natural sweeteners and large supply lines based in the region is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Natural sweeteners market in Europe is expected to grow significantly as well, followed by North America.