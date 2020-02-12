Natural Source Vitamin E Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market

Description

This report studies the Natural Vitamin E market. Vitamin E, also called Tocopherol, is a group of compounds having similar physiological functions. It has antioxidant properties and often found in wheat germ oil, egg yolk, and leafy vegetables, it is an important vitamin for humans and animals.

On a supplement label, natural vitamin E is listed as d-alpha tocopherol, d-alpha tocopheryl acetate, or d-alpha tocopheryl succinate. Natural vitamin E assimilates far better than synthetic versions. Natural vitamin E contains the molecule humans assimilate most effectively.

Scope of the Report:

Natural Source Vitamin E is a highly concentrated market. The top six companies account for 60% market share. ADM, DSM and Zhejiang Medicine are the major player in the industry. Limited by the raw materials supplement, the actual production is largely smaller than the capacity.

With the wide application of Natural Source Vitamin E in dietary supplement, food & beverage and cosmetics, the growth rate of Natural Source Vitamin E may be higher in the next several years. In 2022, the global production of Natural Source Vitamin E is expected to be 24.5 thousand tons, at value of 833 million USD.

Before 2016, the price of natural vitamin is in decrease trend. While since 2016, the price trend is in increasing trend. The violent price fluctuations may have some influence on the Natural Source Vitamin E market. Manufacturers will expand their capacity to enjoy more profit.

The worldwide market for Natural Source Vitamin E is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Natural Source Vitamin E in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADM

Zhejiang Medicine

DSM (Cargill)

Wilmar Nutrition

BASF

Riken

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shandong SunnyGrain

Ningbo Dahongying

Glanny

Zhejiang Worldbestve

Vitae Naturals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Under 50% Vitamin E

50%~90% Vitamin E

Above 90% Vitamin E

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Natural Source Vitamin E Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Under 50% Vitamin E

1.2.2 50%~90% Vitamin E

1.2.3 Above 90% Vitamin E

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Dietary Supplements

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ADM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Natural Source Vitamin E Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ADM Natural Source Vitamin E Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Zhejiang Medicine

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Natural Source Vitamin E Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Zhejiang Medicine Natural Source Vitamin E Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 DSM (Cargill)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Natural Source Vitamin E Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DSM (Cargill) Natural Source Vitamin E Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Wilmar Nutrition

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Natural Source Vitamin E Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Wilmar Nutrition Natural Source Vitamin E Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 BASF

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Natural Source Vitamin E Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BASF Natural Source Vitamin E Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Riken

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Natural Source Vitamin E Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Riken Natural Source Vitamin E Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Mitsubishi Chemical

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Natural Source Vitamin E Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Natural Source Vitamin E Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

