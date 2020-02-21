Natural Resource Management Consulting Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – FirstCarbon Solutions, Acacia Natural Resource Consultants, Accenture, AFC India , Agricones, ARTD Consultants and Forecast to 2025

Natural resource management refers to the management of natural resources such as land, water, soil, plants and animals, with a particular focus on how management affects the quality of life for both present and future generations.
In 2017, the global Natural Resource Management Consulting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Natural Resource Management Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Resource Management Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FirstCarbon Solutions
Acacia Natural Resource Consultants
Accenture
AFC India
Agricones
ARTD Consultants
Cascadia
COWI
DAI
EC3 Environmental Consulting
ECO Consulting
Eco Logical Australia
EcoAnalysts
Ecosphere Environmental Services
ERM
FCG
GHD
ICF
Integrated Natural Resources Management Consultants
Mott MacDonald
Natural Resources Consulting Engineers
NRC
NRM Corporation
Owl Ridge
Redstart
Ricardo
Rodgers Consulting
Strategic Natural Resource Consultants
Umwelt
Wildwood Consulting
Tierra Resource Consultants
SUEZ
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biological Services
Fisheries & Hydrology
Wetlands Analysis
Environmental Documentation Permitting and Compliance
Forest Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Energy Industry
Environmental Protection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Natural Resource Management Consulting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Biological Services
1.4.3 Fisheries & Hydrology
1.4.4 Wetlands Analysis
1.4.5 Environmental Documentation Permitting and Compliance
1.4.6 Forest Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Natural Resource Management Consulting Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Energy Industry
1.5.4 Environmental Protection
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FirstCarbon Solutions
12.1.1 FirstCarbon Solutions Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Natural Resource Management Consulting Introduction
12.1.4 FirstCarbon Solutions Revenue in Natural Resource Management Consulting Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 FirstCarbon Solutions Recent Development
12.2 Acacia Natural Resource Consultants
12.2.1 Acacia Natural Resource Consultants Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Natural Resource Management Consulting Introduction
12.2.4 Acacia Natural Resource Consultants Revenue in Natural Resource Management Consulting Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Acacia Natural Resource Consultants Recent Development
12.3 Accenture
12.3.1 Accenture Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Natural Resource Management Consulting Introduction
12.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Natural Resource Management Consulting Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.4 AFC India
12.4.1 AFC India Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Natural Resource Management Consulting Introduction
12.4.4 AFC India Revenue in Natural Resource Management Consulting Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AFC India Recent Development
12.5 Agricones
12.5.1 Agricones Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Natural Resource Management Consulting Introduction
12.5.4 Agricones Revenue in Natural Resource Management Consulting Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Agricones Recent Development
12.6 ARTD Consultants
12.6.1 ARTD Consultants Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Natural Resource Management Consulting Introduction
12.6.4 ARTD Consultants Revenue in Natural Resource Management Consulting Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ARTD Consultants Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
