Natural Organic Personal Care Product Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

Global natural and organic personal care industry are primarily trend-driven and hence new and emerging trends with regard to natural and organic products is encouraging a new player to enter the market through acquisition by existing players. However, the global natural and organic personal care market are characterized by a moderate level of acquisitions. Persistence Market Research (PMR) estimates the global natural and organic personal care products market to reach the value of US$ 11,057.1 Mn in 2016 and register Y-o-Y growth of 9.7%.

The global market is expected to be valued at US$ 21,776.9 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.8% over forecast period 2016–2024. The growth of the global natural and organic personal care product market is driven by factors such as the expansion of distribution channels, increasing online customer reach, and modern retailers’ shift towards offering premium personal care products on shelves. Also, new product development, advertisements, and increasing spending capacity of consumers on premium products are primary factors driving overall growth of the global natural and organic personal care products market.

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2793

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. In terms of value share, skin care segment is expected to emerge the most attractive segment with 30.9% share by 2024, followed by the hair care segment. The growth of the skin care products segment in the global natural and organic skin care products market is driven primarily by increasing demand for clean label products, coupled with increasing number of health conscious consumers globally. Owing to increasing popularity and consumer preference towards online retail channel for purchasing cosmetics and hair care products, the global market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The global natural and organic personal care products market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel as hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty retailers, drug stores, online retail and direct sales. Hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is a major channel for sales of natural and organic personal care products and is expected to account for 28.4% share of the global market in 2016. This segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.6% between 2016 and 2024, followed closely by the specialty retailers segment. Online retailers is another popular sales channel, with this segment estimated to be valued at US$ 1,979.3 Mn by 2016 end. Online retail is one of the most significant distribution channels used by various companies. Online retailers such as Walgreens, Amazon.com, Drugstore.com, Sephora.com, and Vitacost enable companies to enhance product penetration, improve consumer reach, and expand consumer base.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2793

As per regional segmentation analysis, North America is the major market and is expected to account for 33.5% share in the global market by 2016 end, registering a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) are another major markets for natural and organic personal care products, with Japan, China, and India being the major markets in APAC.