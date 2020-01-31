Natural Menthol Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis To 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Natural Menthol Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.
Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically.
Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.
The global Natural Menthol market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Natural Menthol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Menthol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Agson Global
- Symrise
- Nantong Menthol Factory
- Takasago
- Tienyuan Chem
- Arora Aromatics
- Fengle Perfume
- BASF
- Swati Menthol and Allied Chem
- Nectar Lifesciences
- Bhagat Aromatics
- KM Chemicals
- Silverline Chemicals
- Yinfeng Pharma
- Great Nation Essential Oils
- Ifan Chem
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Segment by Type
- Food Grade Menthol
- Pharmaceutical Grade Menthol
Segment by Application
- Oral Hygiene
- Pharmaceuticals
- Tobacco
- Confectionaries
- Other
