Natural & Manufactured Sand Market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2025, reaching a value of US$ 192.9 bn in 2025

Global Natural and Manufactured Sand Market: Overview

The natural and manufactured sand is an important product used in mortar and cement concrete. This mixture is used for construction. Natural & manufactured sand market covers all the products and application with the aim to improve the quality, and productivity of the construction. Increasing ongoing infrastructure development projects, growing urbanization and growth of middle class population propels the need of houses, roads, offices, malls, shops and basic infrastructure across the world. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the natural & manufactured sand market during the forecast period. Moreover, high investment by regulatory body for infrastructure is a major driving factor for the expansion of the natural & manufactured sand market.

The global natural & manufactured sand market was valued at US$ 81.1 bn in 2016 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2025, reaching a value of US$ 192.9 bn in 2025.

Manufactured Sand to Gain Prominence as Stringent Rules Hamper Sale Natural Sand

The global natural & manufactured sand market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into natural sand and manufactured sand. The natural sand market holds a highest share in terms of revenue and was valued at US$ 47.4 bn in 2016. The global market is expected to be attractive for manufactured sand during the forecast period. The reason for the growth of manufactured sand in this forecast is due to exhaustion of deposits of natural sand that is causing serious threat to environment.

Additionally, loss of water retaining natural sand from river that affect to natural flora on the banks of rivers. Moreover, Due to government and regional bodies imposing stringent laws and regulation to overcome environmental issue for maintaining ecological balance of environment has boosted the manufactured sand market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the market is classified into residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure. Infrastructure was the largest application segment of the natural & manufactured sand market in 2016. While others segments such as residential, and industrial of application are expected to grow at good pace during the forecast period.

Rapid Urbanization in Asia Pacific to Put Regional Market on Top

According to geography, the market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America. Asia Pacific led the natural & manufactured sand market with a value of US$ 44.4 bn in 2016. However, Asia Pacific expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The primary drivers for the growth of natural & manufactured sand market in Asia Pacific region are growth in application of infrastructure, and residential projects, urbanization and growth of middle class population in emerging economies.

Additionally, government and regulatory bodies in this region is having high investment for infrastructure and commercial sector. North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period due to the growth in residential and industrial application of natural and manufactured sand market. Furthermore, South America region is expected to show sustainable growth during the forecast period.

Over the last few years, companies have changed their business models in order to incorporate the changes in demand and regulations from construction industry. Major companies are focusing on innovations in crushing technology, modern grinders to produce high quality and well-graded sand to expand their business. Major natural & manufactured sand market players profiled in the report include Adelaide Brighton Ltd, CDE, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH Plc, Heidelberg Cement AG, Hutcheson Sand & Mixes and Vulcan Materials Company.