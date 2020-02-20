Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report 2024

The global NK cell therapeutics market is expected to witness considerable growth due to increasing awareness regarding immunotherapy, advancement in technologies, high demand for safe and effective medication, reduction of side effects, high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and increasing incidences of infectious diseases. The regulatory bodies are supporting the growth of the global market by providing funding, designations and grants for speeding up the drug development process. Some drug candidates, such as Mogamulizumab, Lorvotuzumab Mertansine, AFM 13, FPA144, and NKTT-120, got orphan drug designation and fast track designation for NK cell therapeutics.

The pharmaceutical companies are collaborating with each other for research and development of NK cell therapeutics. For instance, in January 2016, Sanofi and Innate Pharma entered into research collaboration and licensing agreement to apply Innate Pharma’s new proprietary technology for the development of bispecific antibody formats engaging NK cells to kill tumor cells. The drug candidate has utilized the NK cells engagers bispecific antibodies technology to create novel molecular formats for engaging NK cells for tumor cells lysis. The bispecific antibodies specifically trigger NK cells instead of T cells, which may reduce the risk of the side-effects associated with T cell engagers.

However, certain factors such as side effects of NK cell medication, complex pathophysiology, and high treatment cost of NK cells are expected to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global NK cells market are Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd. Affimed N.V., Altor BioScience Corporation, Innate Pharma S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., NantKwest Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and NKT Therapeutics, Inc.

