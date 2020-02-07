Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market – Increase in Health Awareness Booming Growth

The natural ingredient insect repellent market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the natural ingredient insect repellent market over the forecast period.

It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the natural ingredient insect repellent market throughout the forecast period across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The natural ingredient insect repellent market is influenced by market dynamics with the prime driving factor being increasing health awareness. Increase in health awareness amongst both theurban and rural population across the globe is boosting the natural ingredient insect repellent market.

Furthermore, increase in outdoor recreational activities is increasing the demand for sprays/aerosols, essential oils etc. as they are easy to handle and carry, and can be applied as and when required.

Based on product type, the sprays or aerosols segment dominated the market in 2017 and was valued at US$ 456.1 Mnat a CAGR of 6.8% due to its widespread application across the globe. Sprays and aerosols are compact in size and easy to handle and carrywhile on the go. Based on ingredient type, oil of lemon eucalyptus acquired major market share due to its efficiency compared to other natural ingredients.

Oil of lemon eucalyptus is less volatile and does not evaporate quickly once applied compared to other natural ingredients. According to pest targeted, the mosquitoes segment acquired major share in the market due to increase in mosquito borne disease. According to distribution channel, the online channel is anticipated to expand at a faster rate due to availability of numerous products at a reasonable rate.