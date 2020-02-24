Natural Food Preservatives Market Showcases Future Status of Prime Manufacturers Across Major Economies during 2018-2028

A recently compiled report of Fact.MR, titled “Natural Food Preservatives Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2028,” gives an exhaustive analysis on global natural food preservatives market. Size of natural food preservatives market has been evaluated for the historical period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2018-2028), and is offered in volume (tons) and value (US$ Bn). The report also delivers a detailed analysis and forecast on main segments and the competitive landscape of natural food preservatives market.

Sales of natural food preservatives have witnessed sheer proliferation in recent years, in line with growing consumer preference for clean label products. The revenue from sales of natural food preservatives is expected to reach US$ 796.5 MN by the end of the report forecast period (2018-2028). According to the Fact.MR report on natural food preservatives market, technologically advanced and innovative ways of manufacturing natural food preservatives are projected to underpin gains in global natural food preservatives market.

The fast-paced lifestyles in tandem with easy availability of fast food have altered the food habits of consumers, who now find it convenient to consume ready-to-eat and packaged food products. Processed food and beverage products demand proper preservation using viable techniques and harmless ingredients to remain fresh for long duration of time without getting spoiled.

Gains Underpinned by Widespread Consumers’ Preference for Clean Label Food Products

The increasing awareness among consumers, predominantly about food products’ ingredients has made clean label items essential for food industry. The shifting consumer preference for food products that contain natural ingredients, in tandem with increasing nutritional properties and health awareness are influencing the growth of natural food preservatives market. To capitalize on this paradigm shift in consumer preference, natural food preservatives’ manufacturers are increasingly focusing on natural food preservatives derived from animal, plant, mineral and microbial sources, in order to comply with the consumer preference for no artificial ingredients and additives.

Safe Properties of Natural Food Preservatives Fueling their Adoption

Natural food preservatives are a viable option owing to the presence of useful and safe nutrients for consumption such as vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients in them. As natural food preservatives maintain same taste, flavors, and long shelf life of food, natural food preservatives are witnessing impressive adoption in raw and cooked food. Further, with natural food preservatives witnessing great demand from F&B industry, natural food preservatives’ manufacturers are focusing on developing preservation techniques that enhance safety and microbial quality without compromising on nutritional value. Natural food preservatives are also witnessing traction from food technologists, who are eying them as substitutes to chemical- and physical-based antimicrobial treatments. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards foods containing natural food preservatives as they are safe with no bad impact on human health.

Application of Natural Antimicrobial Compounds over Chemical and Physical Food Preservatives on Rise

Antimicrobial compounds are increasingly gaining ground as safe replacements for chemical and physical food preservatives, owing to the potential health impact of the later. As a result, natural food preservatives are increasingly opting for antimicrobial compounds based on plants as viable source of natural food preservatives, while complying with consumer preference for clean label products. Antimicrobial substances, including protein or peptide secretions, bacteriocins, and bioactive molecules sourced from plants have also been exploited in myriad ways for food preservation. To move ahead of the counterparts in highly competitive natural food preservatives market, manufacturers are incorporating herbs and spices that exhibit broad spectrum of active constituents with antiviral, antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antifungal properties. The growing focus of manufacturers on these natural antimicrobial compounds as safe replacements for chemical and physical food preservatives with many side effects and cause health risks to the consumers, is likely to underpin gains in natural food preservatives market.

