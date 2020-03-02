Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Natural Food Preservatives Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018-2028 | Key Players are Royal DSM, MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Wiley Organics Inc., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the natural food preservatives market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global natural food preservatives market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2028.

Natural food preservatives prevent multiplication of microorganisms, thus constraining or suspending the process of spoilage. Natural food preservatives market is expanding robustly as high demand for organic foods has repercussions on preservative categories needed to maintain freshness in products. Growing demand for organic food is fueling the growth of natural food preservatives.

Adoption of Performance-Driven Strategies Becoming Paramount

The natural food preservatives market is witnessing rapidly changing trends, such as the development of modified and highly advanced natural preservatives with more efficiency in increasingly shelf life of food products. The rigorous competition in natural food preservatives market is propelling natural food preservatives’ manufacturers to induce innovation and technology in their manufacturing processes to move ahead of the competition. To capitalize on the growing demand for organic food preservatives, and to gain hefty natural food preservatives market share, several leading players in natural food preservatives market are adapting numerous unique market strategies, such as mergers, innovative product development, acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion of existing facilities. For instance a leading player in global natural food preservatives market has recently developed flavonoids based on genetically modified yeast.

The increasing number of innovative product launches in tandem with the rise in new entrants in natural food preservatives market are expected to make natural food preservatives market highly competitively priced in the upcoming years. Some of the notable developments in natural food preservatives market include:

On January 29, Kerry Group launched a non-GMO yeast as natural solution for acrylamide reduction. Kerry Group’s latest solution, Acryleast™, has been brought to market via a partnership with Renaissance BioScience.

Leading natural extracts manufacturer, Arjuna Natural Extracts, has recently released an organic, formulation-specific preservative intended to increase the shelf life of chilled meats. According to Arjuna, X-tend’s natural formulation can safely switch with chemical nitrosomyoglobin-forming preservatives while remaining non-carcinogenic and safe for uptake in chilled meat.

Detailed profiling of other leading players operating in natural food preservatives market has also been included in FactMR report on natural food preservatives market. Key players operating in natural food preservatives market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Handary S.A., Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Naturex SA, E. I. du Pont de Nemours, Merck KGaA, Danisco, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Brenntag Inc, Kerry Group Plc, BTSA Biotecnologías Aplicadas, Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Siveele B.V., Royal DSM, MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Wiley Organics, Inc., Chihon Biotechnology Co., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cayman Chemical Company, Inc, Dumoco Co. Ltd., and others.

The increasing awareness among consumers, predominantly about food products’ ingredients has made clean label items essential for food industry. The shifting consumer preference for food products that contain natural ingredients, in tandem with increasing nutritional properties and health awareness are influencing the growth of natural food preservatives market. To capitalize on this paradigm shift in consumer preference, natural food preservatives’ manufacturers are increasingly focusing on natural food preservatives derived from animal, plant, mineral and microbial sources, in order to comply with the consumer preference for no artificial ingredients and additives.

Natural food preservatives are a viable option owing to the presence of useful and safe nutrients for consumption such as vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients in them. As natural food preservatives maintain same taste, flavors, and long shelf life of food, natural food preservatives are witnessing impressive adoption in raw and cooked food. Further, with natural food preservatives witnessing great demand from F&B industry, natural food preservatives’ manufacturers are focusing on developing preservation techniques that enhance safety and microbial quality without compromising on nutritional value. Natural food preservatives are also witnessing traction from food technologists, who are eying them as substitutes to chemical- and physical-based antimicrobial treatments.

