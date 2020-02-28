In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the natural food color market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Natural Food Color Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Kalsec Inc., McCormick & Company, ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the natural food color market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

In October 2018, the Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) – an American food processing and commodities trading corporation in the natural food colors market – announced that it has adopted strategies to ensure improve customer relationships by investing in next generation technologies and interdisciplinary, modern organizational units. The company announced that it has increased the production capacity for natural food colors and coloring foodstuff for Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients – ADM’s business unit – in Berlin, Germany, to capitalize on surging consumption of foods and beverages with natural ingredients and natural food colors.

In September 2018, Naturex S.A. – a French supplier of natural ingredients and solutions and a leading player in the natural food colors market – was acquired by Givaudan – a Swiss manufacturer of fragrances, flavors, and active cosmetic ingredients. To be in line with its strategy to establish its “clear market leadership”position in the market, Givaudan acquired the company and delisted its shares from the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Givaudan aims to leverage Naturex’s strong portfolio of natural ingredients and plant extracts across the nutrition and food & beverage sectors and bolster internal innovation in coming years.

In November 2018, Symrise AG – a German producer of flavors and fragrances in the natural food colors market – announced that the company has invested Euro 50 million in its new production facility of natural food ingredients near Atlanta in the U.S. The company has adopted strategies to develop its backwards integration by increasing the production of agriculturally produced raw materials. The company is aiming to expand its footprints in the American food markets to gain a competitive edge in the U.S. markets for food ingredients and natural food colors, in the upcoming years.

Other key players in the natural food colors market include Kalsec Inc., McCormick & Company, ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., San-Ei Gen F.F.I Inc., GNT International B.V, and LycoRed.

Growing Demand for Natural Food Colors Underpinned by Increased Health Concerns

Consumers are becoming extremely conscious about their dietary habits to maintain a healthy lifestyle and combat the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases. This is leading to enhance their focus on food ingredients while purchasing packaged food products. In addition, growing awareness about the negative health impacts of synthetic food colors is driving consumers to purchase food products with natural food colors. Moreover, increasing number of consumers discovering that they are allergic to synthetic food colors is expected to provide an impetus to growth of the natural food colors market in the upcoming years.

Leading Manufacturers Work Towards Improve Shelf Life of Natural Food Colors

The natural food colors market is gaining momentum with increasing demand and consumption across the global food & beverage industry. However, improving the shelf stability of natural food colors, especially their liquid counterparts, is one of the biggest problematic areas for manufacturers in the natural food colors market. Leading stakeholders in the natural food colors market are shifting their focus on research & development to discover advanced procedures to improve shelf life of odorless and flavorless natural food colors to scale higher on the competitive landscape of the market.

