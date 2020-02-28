Natural Flavor Carrier Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2018-2028

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the natural flavor carrier market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Natural Flavor Carrier Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Corbion NV, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill Inc., Excelvite Sdn. Bhd., etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the natural flavor carrier market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The natural flavor carrier market place is highly consolidated, wherein leading players including Cargill Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA and Sensient Technologies Corporation collectively hold around 55-60% of the global market revenue share. While prominent players are engaged in the expansion of their global footprints, especially in the high potential markets of developing countries. Small and mid-size players in the natural flavor carrier market are engaged in introducing a combination of novel and economic alternatives. Key brands are also engaged in introducing features such as affordability in addition to their natural origin to ensure market sustainability amid intense competition.

In November 2018, Firmenich completed the acquisition of Senomyx Inc. While the former is a leading provider of fragrance and flavor, the latter is a global leader in flavor innovation. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Firmenich’s taste and nutrition capabilities as well as the company’s excellence in generating healthy and novel tasting food, beverage and oral care experiences for its consumers.

In July 2018, Sensient Technologies, a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances acquired Mazza Innovation Ltd., a Delta-based provider of clean and healthy plant extracts. Mazza Innovation is expected to use the global consumer base of Sensient for increasing the exposure of Mazza’s environmentally friendly extraction technology.

In May 2018, Ingredion Inc., a global provider of food ingredients launched nature-based N-ZORBIT™ 2144 plating agent. ZORBIT TM is a carrier with a high capacity which enables food processors to change a wide variety of water-and oil-soluble liquids into powdered ingredients at an affordable price point.

In January 2018, Nexira, a global provider of natural and organic ingredients announced a strategic partnership with Omega Pharma NV which is Europe's one of the largest speciality pharmaceutical companies. The partnership is aimed at expanding Nexira's business in Europe.

Other key players in the natural flavor carrier market include as DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Corbion NV, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill Inc., Excelvite Sdn. Bhd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan SA, Kent Corporation (Grain Processing Corporation), Firmenich SA, Stepan Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Oleon and Nexira.

Importance of value addition has taken an important place in the food processing industry wherein ingredients that add taste or nutritional factor are being highly sought after. Also, emerging markets are witnessing an increased demand for processed and packaged foods on the back of urbanization, expansion of middle-class and rising living standards, thereby causing a prominent dietary shift toward value-added products. As higher-value-added foods require specialized processing machinery as well as ingredients, demand for specialty flavor ingredients such as natural flavor carriers is likely to grow steadily in the coming years.

Natural Flavor Carrier Developments Favoring Food Manufacturers in Maintaining Profitable Price Point

While the demand for processed food is increasing significantly, the manufacturers are witnessing pressing challenges of delivering distinct taste with the incorporation of natural ingredients and introduce affordable food products. Flavoring ingredients account for a significant portion of the overall product cost – that manufacturers usually avoid the additional expenditure of flavor carriers during the food processing. Well aware of the food processors’ tendencies, ingredient manufacturers are providing effective carriers that deliver enhanced functionality at lower concentrations, thereby maintaining the properties of flavor ingredients and establishing a good price point of the final product. In a bid to stay cost-competitive in the market, demand for flavor enhancers including natural flavor carriers is set to remain steady in the future.

‘Clean Label’ Trend Augurs Well for Natural Flavor Carriers Sales

The clean label trend has introduced a clear distinction in the food industry wherein manufacturers are forced to focus on their list of food ingredients added. With consumer sentiments growing stronger toward purchasing uncomplicated materials with the clean label, natural food ingredients manufacturers are set to witness profitability. Also, synthetic carriers and other flavor enhancers have faced scrutiny in the food market. While synthetic food ingredients continue to face criticism in terms of health impacts and lower efficacy, natural food ingredients are winning the market competition. This scenario of increased preference for natural ingredients is alluding at industry profitability for natural flavor carrier manufacturers.

