Natural Fiber Composites Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Natural Fiber Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for NFCs in the next five years.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
UPM Biocomposites
Weyerhaeuser
Procotex
Trex
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
Fiberon
Polyvlvlies Franz Beyer
Tecnaro
FlexForm Technologies
Meshlin Composites
Greencore Composites
Greengran
Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler
Polymera
Stemergy
TTS BIOCOMPOSITE
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Wood Fiber
Non-Wood Fiber
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
