Natural Cold, Cough, and Sore Throat Remedies Market: Demand Remains Upheld by Pervasive Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

The report on the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market provides invaluable actionable insights about various market dynamics that influence the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market. The natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market report provides a detailed analysis of the current scenario along with an authentic forecast of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market.

The report highlights the key drivers that are propelling the growth of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market. A region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market has also been included in the report.

According to a recent study of Fact.MR, the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 4,800 Mn in 2019. The rising popularity of alternative medicine and therapies, coupled with the widespread adoption of natural medication in healthcare worldwide are key factors that are fueling growth of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market.

The study opines that natural syrups and drops will continue to hold nearly half share of the market, accounting for revenues worth over US$ 2,200 Mn in 2018. The palatable taste of syrups and the presence of multiple ingredients deemed to boost the overall immunity, while combating cold and cough, are pivotal reasons behind increased traction for natural syrups & drops. For instance, sales of Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, a Chinese herbal syrup for treating cough, witnessed a significant surge in sales in the US during the flu season in 2018, not only because it was effective but also because consumers found the syrup’s taste surprisingly pleasant.

Growing instances of respiratory diseases due to modern lifestyle choices, and exposure to growing concentration of pollutants in the environment, is expected to underpin growth of the natural cold, cough and sore throat remedies market. The World Health Organization states that, currently, nearly 65 million people suffer from moderate or severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), while over 330 million people are diagnosed with asthma worldwide. Natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies can potentially help in suppressing the symptoms of these respiratory diseases, and provide comfort to patients.

Market Structure

The report on natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market is divided into syrups and drops, tablets and capsules, powders, pellets, and drink mixes, inhalers, sprays, and rubs, and lozenges.

Based on the distribution channel, the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-commerce and mail-order pharmacies.

According to the study, opportunities are abundant for key players in the natural cold, cough and sore throat remedies market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Deep-rooted traditional beliefs about the effectiveness of natural substances in the treatment of health ailments, and easy accessibility to raw materials for the production of natural remedies, are vital growth determinants for the market players in the region.

There have been various government initiatives in the region to promote use of natural medications for cold, cough and sore throat. For instance, the Indian government formed the Ministry of AYUSH to streamline production of Ayurvedic medicines and naturopathy. China, on the other hand, allows commercial sales of herbal medicines without the requirement for approval from the Chinese Food and Drug Administration. Following India and China’s lead, Japan decided signed a pact with India to promote cooperation in the field of Ayurveda. With more such initiatives in the pipeline, growth of the natural cold, cough, and sore throat remedies market in APEJ will remain robust.

