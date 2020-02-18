Natural Cinnamic Aldehyde Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Natural Cinnamic Aldehyde market status and forecast, categorizes the global Natural Cinnamic Aldehyde market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Cinnamaldehyde is the aldehyde that gives cinnamon its flavor and odor. Cinnamaldehyde occurs naturally in the bark of cinnamon trees and other species of the genus Cinnamomum like camphor and cassia.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Elan-Chemical

Advanced Biotech

Penta Manufacturing Company

PLAMED

Essential Oils and Aroma JSC.

Aurochemicals

Fleurchem

BERJE INC.

Treatt Plc

TECH-VINA JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Natural Aroma Products Pvt.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

0.1

0.5

0.8

0.98

Other purity

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Feed

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

