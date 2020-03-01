In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the natural cheese market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Natural Cheese Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion until the end of 2022 | Key Players are Arla Foods amba, Savencia SA, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Sargento Foods Inc., etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the natural cheese market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Popularity of emulsifiers and preservatives-free cheese is continually picking pace considering the increasing inclination towards healthy eating and moving away from cheese made using milk protein concentrates (MPCs). Consumers opting for traditional cheese, laden with grass-fed cows’ milk that is high in A2 beta casein and considerably low on low in A1 beta casein is projected to drive the natural cheese market, globally. However, restricted availability of natural cheese especially in grocery stores would restrain the adoption to some extent. Farmer’s market, local artisan cheese shops, and ‘deli’ section are more likely to sell traditional, natural cheese.

High sodium levels in cheese, being increasingly linked to rising incidences of hypertension, stroke, and kidney diseases has called for ‘less sodium’ movement, globally. Moreover, since sodium is an essential ingredient used in the final steps on the cheese-making process, manufacturers have been increasingly producing natural cheese with less sodium and fat content, making products with high nutritional value available to consumers. As per the U.S FDA guidelines, ‘reduced sodium’ label claims can be only made with products having at least 25 percent reduction in sodium levels. However, lowering sodium content in cheese would mean ensuring safety and quality of the products, further pushing for renewed production methods, new safety models, and robust testing.

Increasing demand for specialty and ready-to-eat products within the natural cheese market has pushed for new product development and packaging innovations. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on meeting the nutritional and labeling guidelines to help consumers evaluate the nutritional content. Moreover, growing penetration for convenient and portion-control foods have been a significant driver in novel packaging innovations and designs including press-to-close openings, sliders, reclosable zippers, and straight-tear scoring –to ensure easy-access and long-lasting freshness.

Increasing demand for ‘all-things non-dairy’ is anticipated to impact the sales of natural cheese in the next few years. Moreover, changing dietary patterns considering the growing number of lactose intolerance cases will further restrict the natural cheese market, globally. Cheese Analogue, another cheese substitute made form vegetable proteins peanuts and soyabean is also likely to impact the global consumption of natural cheese.

In its report titled ‘Natural Cheese Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022’, FactMR has offered exclusive insights pertaining to the key participants in the global natural cheese market along with their key developments and forward market expansion strategies chalked to keep abreast with the changing dietary trends. Key market players identified in the report on global natural cheese market include Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Savencia SA, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Sargento Foods Inc., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., and Mondelez International, Inc.

In the backdrop of growing consumer demand for their cheese products, US-based cheesemaker, Sargento Foods announced its facility expansion in Wisconsin to up their cheese production. Sargento is also planning an expansion of its corporate headquarters as a part-term growth plan. Savencia, on the other hand, is likely to focus on the development of specialty brands and strengthen its international positioning, owing to volatile dairy raw materials prices. Moreover, Savencia is also in the process of acquiring a South Korean distributor company Bake Plus to broaden its reach. Arla Foods amba has its vision set on particularly six dairy categories including specialty cheese, mozzarella, and milk-based beverages with a focus on developing crafted products with value-added ingredients and on-the-go products segment. Arla expects 50 percent growth from within its European markets and the remaining 50 percent from outside Europe, with a key focus on China, Nigeria, USA and Russia markets.

