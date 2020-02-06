Natural Carotenoids Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2024

Industry Research Co. expert analysis on Report titled “Global Natural Carotenoids Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research provides current market overview including types, application and top manufacturers. Natural Carotenoids report gives thorough analysis on geographical area and regional trends. Natural Carotenoids report also offers exclusive data with statistical information and tables and figures.

Get sample copy of this report: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13799504

This report focuses on Natural Carotenoids. Carotenoids, also called tetraterpenoids, are organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae, as well as several bacteria and fungi. Carotenoids give the characteristic color to carrots, corn, canaries, and daffodils, as well as egg yolks, rutabagas, buttercups, and bananas. Carotenoids can be produced from fats and other basic organic metabolic building blocks by all these organisms. Carotenoids from the diet are stored in the fatty tissues of animals, and exclusively carnivorous animals obtain the compounds from animal fat. There are over 600 known carotenoids, mainly included Beta -carotene, Lutein, lycopene, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lutein, carmine, capsaicin, fucoidin, etc.

Natural Carotenoids market report brigs exclusives analysis on following top players: DSM, Allied Biotech, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Kemin, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, PoliNat, Amicogen, Nutraceuticals, Yigeda Bio-Technology, Dohler, Cyanotech, Fuji, Carotech, DDW, Excelvite, AnHui Wisdom, Tian Yin.

Scope of the Report:

Natural Carotenoids downstream is wide and recently Natural Carotenoids has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and others. Globally, the Natural Carotenoids market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food and Feed. Food and Feed account for nearly 80.00% of total downstream consumption of Natural Carotenoids in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Natural Carotenoids consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Natural Carotenoids is estimated to be 2699.8 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Natural Carotenoids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 910 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.