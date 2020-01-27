Natural and Organic Deodorant Market is growing rapidly as rise in use of organic deodorants by teenagers and athletes

Deodorants are substance that are applied to the body to prevent body odor caused due to bacterial breakdown of perspiration. Alcohol-based deodorants are likely to kill bacteria; however, these stimulate sweating. Rise in awareness among consumers is increasing the market for natural and organic deodorants.

Natural deodorants are made from substances that are extracted from natural ingredients, which can be applied to control body odor. Organic deodorants are available in the form of sticks, bars, sprays, and pastes. These deodorants are made from various natural ingredients such as corn starch, baking soda, coconut oil, tea tree oil, clay, arrowroot, activated charcoal, cocoa butter, Aloe Vera, vitamin E oil, magnesium chloride, and essential oils extracted from fruits and herbs such as orange, lavender, lemongrass, and peppermint for combating sweat and odor. Other active ingredients present in deodorants include sodium chloride, sodium stearate, stearyl alcohol, organic oils, plant butters, botanical powders, and natural clays. Natural deodorants neutralize perspiration odor and wetness without harmful chemicals.

Rise in use of organic deodorants by teenagers and athletes and increase in awareness about hygiene among consumers are anticipated to fuel the demand for natural and organic deodorant during the forecast period. Manufacturers are developing safe and aluminum-free deodorants that contain sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) and plant-based ingredients due to increasing awareness about skin-related problems and aluminum toxicity. This has further increased adoption of natural and organic deodorants by consumers. Changing fashion trends and increasing growth in importance of fragrances are expected to fuel the demand for natural and organic deodorants. Additionally, organic deodorants are made from natural ingredients, which are safe for sensitive skin, as these do not contain harmful ingredients and artificial fragrances. This, in turn, is expected to drive the natural and organic deodorant market during the forecast period.

Request PDF Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53700

Increase in population, surge in consumer expenditure on beauty and personal care products, and rise in awareness about therapeutic benefits of fragrances are key factors propelling the natural and organic deodorant market. Furthermore, increasing trend of organic concept stores for availability of organic products such as deodorants to the consumers is also projected to enhance the natural and organic deodorant market growth in coming years. Rising health consciousness among the consumers for aluminum toxicity is also expected to boost the market growth for natural and organic deodorants. However, availability of counterfeit products and high cost of the product is projected to take a toll among the price conscious consumers, hampering the growth of the market.

The global natural and organic deodorant market can be classified based on product, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the natural and organic deodorant market can be segmented into sticks, roll-ons, and sprays. Based on end-user, the natural and organic deodorant market can be categorized into men, women, and unisex. In terms of distribution channel, the natural and organic deodorant market can be segregated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others. Based on region, the global natural and organic deodorant market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold a major share of the global market during the forecast period owing to the increasing preferences for natural and organic deodorants and other personal care products from consumers in the U.S.

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=53700

Major players in the global natural and organic deodorant market include Bubble and Bee Organic, Green Tidings, North Coast Organics, EO Products, Truly’s Natural Products, Schmidt’s Deodorant Company, LLC (The Unilever Group), Lavanila Laboratories, Natural Deo Co, Vi-Tae, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Sensible Organics, Inc., and Beach Organics. Manufacturers of natural and organic deodorants in the market are increasingly opting for environment-friendly packaging products. Furthermore, increasing awareness and consumer concerns over packaging, the vendors in the market are likely to switch to green packaging solutions in coming years.