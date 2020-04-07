Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Global Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study, Key Players and Industry Buzz by Forecast to 2023

Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Scenario

The major factor driving the growth for the natural and organic cosmetics is a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients in the cosmetics by the consumers. The second factor supporting the market growth is the positive impact of social media on the growth of natural and organic cosmetics market. However, the short shelf life of the natural and organic cosmetics can hinder the market growth.

During the forecast period between 2018 and 2023, the global natural and organic cosmetics market appears to grow with overwhelming possibilities as well as opportunities. The natural and organic cosmetics market is expected to earn revenues worth USD 25,107.7 million while expanding at a CAGR of 9.60 % by 2023.

Competitive Analysis

The market players are observed as being focused on increasing their operations globally and engage in strategic acquisitions to grow in the business of natural and organic cosmetics. The key players profiled in the study are

Aubrey Organics Inc.

Bare

The Clorox Co

Escentuals Inc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

FANCL Corp.

Jurlique International Pty. Limited

Laboratoire Nuxe

L’Occitance International SA

LOreal SA

Nature’s Gate

Segmental Analysis

The natural and organic cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of the consumer group, distribution channel, by type, and region.

Based on consumer group, the market has been segmented into male and female.

With regards to the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into store-based distribution and non-store-based distribution.

By type, the market has been segmented into hair care, makeup cosmetics, oral care, skin care, and others.

The regions covered in the global market are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America & South America), and the rest of the world (RoW).

Detailed Regional Analysis

North America is a very important regional market, occupying 34.4% of the global market share in 2018. During the forecast period, this market has been estimated to grow at 9.40% CAGR. In 2018, its value was USD 5,952.9 million. USA, Canada, and Mexico are the most important country-specific markets in this region, followed by the remaining countries in North America. R&D on medicines and the presence of many key players in this region are helping the North American market to grow. USA is the biggest country-specific market that is expected to grow at 9.29% CAGR, and its value is expected to rise to USD 6,776.7 million.

Asia Pacific region is a lucrative market for natural & organic cosmetics manufacturers. Factors aiding growth in this region are mass urbanization, rowing middle-income population group, growing per capita disposable income of the consumers, and rising health awareness. Many key manufacturers are targeting countries like China and India as huge markets. Other important country-specific markets in this region are Japan and Australia & New Zealand (in one segment), followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region. India is the largest growing regional market, and it is expected to grow at 10.43% CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

