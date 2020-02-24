Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Analysis and Projections 2019 to 2023 on Consumer Needs, Revenue, Pricing Strategy and Growth Rate and Fast Forward Research

Market Analysis:

Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market appears to grow with overwhelming possibilities as well as opportunities during the forecast period (2018-2023). The natural and organic cosmetics market is expected to reach revenues worth USD 25,107.7 million, expanding at a CAGR of 9.60 % till 2023.

The major factor driving the growth for the natural and organic cosmetics is a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients in the cosmetics by the consumers. The second factor supporting the market growth is the positive impact of social media on the growth of natural and organic cosmetics market. However, the short shelf life of the natural and organic cosmetics can hinder the market growth.

Get a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7257

Major Key Players Strategy:

The market players are observed as being focused on increasing their operations globally and engage in strategic acquisitions to grow in the business of natural and organic cosmetics. The key players profiled in the study are Bare, The Clorox Co, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Aubrey Organics Inc., Escentuals Inc, FANCL Corp., Jurlique International Pty. Limited, Laboratoire Nuxe, L’Occitance International SA, LOreal SA, and Nature’s Gate.

Segment Analysis:

The natural and organic cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of the consumer group, distribution channel, by type, and region. Based on consumer group, the market has been segmented into male and female. With regards to the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into store-based distribution and non-store-based distribution. By type, the market has been segmented into hair care, makeup cosmetics, oral care, skin care, and others.

The regions covered in the global market are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America & South America), and the rest of the world (RoW).

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the Natural and organic cosmetics market covers regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world (RoW).

North America is a very important regional market, occupying 34.4% of the global market share in 2018. During the forecast period, this market has been estimated to grow at 9.40% CAGR. In 2018, its value was USD 5,952.9 million. USA, Canada, and Mexico are the most important country-specific markets in this region, followed by the remaining countries in North America. R&D on medicines and the presence of many key players in this region are helping the North American market to grow. USA is the biggest country-specific market that is expected to grow at 9.29% CAGR, and its value is expected to rise to USD 6,776.7 million.

During the forecast period, growth has been predicted for the market in Europe too. Factors responsible for market growth in this region include advancement product development, technological upgradations, and the rising consumer awareness regarding the various benefits of natural & organic cosmetics over conventional cosmetics. The market growth for Europe is expected to register a 9.71% CAGR during the forecast period. Its worth by 2023 is expected to be worth USD 8,155.0 million. France is the largest country-specific market in Europe, and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at 10.15% CAGR, and its worth is expected to be USD 1,253.4 million by the end of forecast period. Other important country-specific markets in this region are Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

Access Full Report Details and Order this Premium Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/natural-organic-cosmetics-market-7257

Asia Pacific region is a lucrative market for natural & organic cosmetics manufacturers. Factors aiding growth in this region are mass urbanization, rowing middle-income population group, growing per capita disposable income of the consumers, and rising health awareness. Many key manufacturers are targeting countries like China and India as huge markets. Other important country-specific markets in this region are Japan and Australia & New Zealand (in one segment), followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region. India is the largest growing regional market, and it is expected to grow at 10.43% CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

The RoW segment covers the countries of South America, the Middle East, and Africa. During the forecast period, South America is expected to emerge as the biggest regional market in this segment, growing 8.97% CAGR and its worth is expected to be USD 1,221.2 million.