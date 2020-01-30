Natural and Organic Cosmetics 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.4 % and Forecast to 2025

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face, hair, and body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics or artificial.[1] Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne. Cosmetics applied to the face to enhance its appearance are often called make-up or makeup.

Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care products has prompted companies such as Garnier, Henkel, and Amore Pacific to enter into the natural and organic personal care products market and develop new and advanced products. Manufacturers are continuously launching organic personal care products with clinical backing in order to expand their customer base. Rising number of innovative personal care products with antioxidant properties, including those with herbal extracts are expected to fuel the demand for natural and organic personal care products over the forecast period.

The global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market is valued at 11500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 23600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Natural and Organic Cosmetics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Natural and Organic Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Natural and Organic Cosmetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.L’Oreal SAWeleda AGBurt’s BeesArbonne International, LLCKORRES S.A. – Natural ProductsAvon Products, Inc.Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.Coty Inc.AVEENO

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3338222-global-natural-and-organic-cosmetics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by ProductNatural Cosmetics

Organic Cosmetics

Market size by End User

Man

Woman

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyze the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Natural and Organic Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Natural and Organic Cosmetics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Natural and Organic Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3338222-global-natural-and-organic-cosmetics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage1.1 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Product1.2 Market Segments1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered1.4 Market by Type1.4.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Natural Cosmetics

1.4.3 Organic Cosmetics

1.5 Market by End User1.5.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Man

1.5.3 Woman

1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary2.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Natural and Organic Cosmetics Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Revenue by Regions

….

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/natural-and-organic-cosmetics-2019-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-94-and-forecast-to-2025-2019-01-04

11 Company Profiles11.1 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.11.1.1 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Natural and Organic Cosmetics Products Offered

11.1.5 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Recent Development

11.2 L’Oreal SA11.2.1 L’Oreal SA Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 L’Oreal SA Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 L’Oreal SA Natural and Organic Cosmetics Products Offered

11.2.5 L’Oreal SA Recent Development

11.3 Weleda AG11.3.1 Weleda AG Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Weleda AG Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Weleda AG Natural and Organic Cosmetics Products Offered

11.3.5 Weleda AG Recent Development

11.4 Burt’s Bees11.4.1 Burt’s Bees Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Burt’s Bees Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Burt’s Bees Natural and Organic Cosmetics Products Offered

11.4.5 Burt’s Bees Recent Development

11.5 Arbonne International, LLC11.5.1 Arbonne International, LLC Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Arbonne International, LLC Natural and Organic Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Arbonne International, LLC Natural and Organic Cosmetics Products Offered

11.5.5 Arbonne International, LLC Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)