Native Starches Market Size, Share, Industry Survey, Emerging Trend, Outlook, Overview and Forecast to 2022

Native starches are the pure form of starch that does not contain any chemical additives. These starches are obtained from various plant sources such as wheat, corn, rice, potato and cassava. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the global native starches market is marked to expand steadily at a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing utilization of native starches in food and beverage industry as texture enhancer, dough binding agent, thickening agent, and to control the moisture content, is majorly propelling the growth of the global native starches market. Widespread application of native starches in various industrial sectors to serve different industrial purposes and increasing demand for organic products in food and beverage industries are some of the primary driving factors of the global native starches market.

Utilization of advanced technology for improved extraction process of starch from different sources and easy availability of raw materials to produce native starches are fueling the growth of the global native starches market. Low cost of raw materials and increased research activities for the development of advanced extraction techniques for improved quality of products are some other factors that are propelling the growth of the global native starches market. However, increased availability of modified starches is acting as a restraint on the expansion of the global native starches market during the assessment period.

Major Key Players

The prominent players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the Global Native Starches Market are

Tate & Lyle PLC (the U.K.),

Cargill, Incorporated (the U.S.),

Archer Daniels Midland Company (the U.S.),

Ingredion Incorporated (the U.S.),

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG (Austria),

Grain Processing Corporation (the U.S.)

Roquette Frères (France)

The players in the global native starches market are focusing on business expansion by increasing investments in research activities for the development of improved products with high quality. For instance, in September 2018, Cargill has announced the introduction of its new range of label-friendly functional starches that include three new functional starches with superior viscosity and improved sensory experience.

Industry Segmentation

The global native starches market has been segmented on the basis of source, form and application. Based on source, the native starches market has been segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato, and other sources. Based on form, the native starches market has been segmented into powder, gel and others. Based on application, the native starches market has been segmented into food & beverages and non-food application, food application includes confectionery, processed food, beverages, and others. The non-food application segment has been sub-segmented into corrugation and papermaking, personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, mining & drilling, adhesives, chemicals, construction & building and animal feed.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Native Starches Market has been segmented into four major regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region commands for the major share in the global native starches market owing to the increased manufacturing of native starches that are utilized for various industrial purposes and high demand for native starches in diverse end-use industries in this region. The native starches market in the North America region is projecting significant growth in the global native starches market during the assessment period owing to the increased demand for native starches in rapidly developing industrial sector of this region. Utilization of technologically advanced production processes is also aiding the expansion of the native starches market in the North America region.

The Europe region is projecting noteworthy growth in the global native starches market owing to the increased utilization of these starches in various end-use industries in this region. Increased research activities for the development of high-quality products is also aiding the expansion of the native starches market in this region.